Paris Hilton Introduces Baby Daughter London to the World After Critics Wondered Why She Hid Her Pride and Joy
Paris Hilton has finally given followers a glimpse of her 5-month-old daughter!
On Friday, April 19, the former reality TV star shared a series of photos, which featured the newborn for the first time since she was born.
“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” the mother-of-two, who also shares son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, began.
“Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖,” she added alongside the images, which showed the family-of-four smiling together on a picnic blanket.
In addition to debuting her daughter to the world, the post also served as a promotion for her new song with Sia.
“My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called ‘Fame Won’t Love You.’ 🎶 The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do 🥰 It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today 😊,” she concluded.
In response, users gushed over the adorable snaps.
“Always been a girl’s girl, and now a girl mom💖 so proud of you mama p!!!” one person penned, while another added, “’London Marilyn Hilton’ already so iconic.”
- Suri Cruise Turns 18! Birthday Girl All Smiles in NYC as Source Claims Estranged Dad Tom Hasn't Seen Daughter Since 2012
- Blake Shelton 'Learned Quickly' After Becoming Stepdad to Wife Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids: 'It's Not About You Anymore'
- Brittany Mahomes Drools Over Husband Patrick as Quarterback Enjoys Snuggles With Kids During NFL Off-Season: Photos
A third raved, “TALK ABOUT A HARD LAUNCH 🔥🔥🔥🔥💓💓💓💓💓💓.”
As OK! previously reported, many fans have been curious as to why the blonde beauty seemed to be hiding London for the last few months, prompting Paris and Carter to respond.
After Paris posted an adorable TikTok of herself and Phoenix, one fan wondered, "Where’s London?" while another stated, “Phoenix is just precious. I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister.”
The 43-year-old replied, "Love you. Soon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following the family’s Easter festivities, Paris uploaded some loving snaps of herself Carter and Phoenix, to which another person asked where London was.
Carter then commented, "Not quite ready to share her with the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma."