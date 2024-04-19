Paris Hilton Introduces Baby Daughter London to the World After Critics Wondered Why She Hid Her Pride and Joy

In addition to debuting her daughter to the world, the post also served as a promotion for her new song with Sia.

“My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called ‘Fame Won’t Love You.’ 🎶 The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do 🥰 It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today 😊,” she concluded.