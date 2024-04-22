Paris Hilton Says Daughter London Takes After Aunt Nicky: 'She Is Very Serious and So Sweet'
Paris Hilton cannot stop gushing over her baby daughter, London.
During the Monday, April 22, episode of her "I Am Paris" podcast, the proud mama, 43, opened up about the 5-month-old girl and how much she reminds her of her younger sister, Nicky Hilton.
"Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet," Paris said of the child, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, before adding how much London "reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton]."
While the newborn may take after her aunt, the "Stars Are Blind" singer's 15-month-old son, Phoenix, is her own mini-me. "She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki," Paris said. "Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So, it's so cute just to compare all those photos together."
The DJ, who recently debuted her youngest on social media, noted that London was "not sitting up yet" but has been "laughing" and "sleeping through the night."
"I've been very lucky," she noted of her kiddos, who are "like twins" due to their close ages."
"[London] loves her big brother," Paris explained.
"It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her … And sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kind of like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother," the Paris in Love star said. "I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends."
The Simple Life alum and the entrepreneur, 43, welcomed their daughter via surrogate in November 2023. In January of the same year, their little boy was born also via surrogate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," Paris revealed in an interview shortly after announcing the birth of her second child. "We're over the moon."
"I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together," she added, before noting how her eldest child was "just so gentle and sweet" with his sister.
"He'll put his hand out and just kind of rub her arm or her face and it's just so cute," the heiress gushed.