Paris Hilton Says Daughter London Takes After Aunt Nicky: 'She Is Very Serious and So Sweet'

"Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet," Paris said of the child, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, before adding how much London "reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton]."

While the newborn may take after her aunt, the "Stars Are Blind" singer's 15-month-old son, Phoenix, is her own mini-me. "She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki," Paris said. "Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So, it's so cute just to compare all those photos together."