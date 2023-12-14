'I'm Fully Involved': Paris Hilton Says She Was 'Joking' About Never Changing Her Son's Diapers
Paris Hilton is setting the record straight about a comment she made during an episode of Paris in Love.
The Simple Life alum, 42, took to X — formerly known as Twitter — on Wednesday, December 13, to address the backlash she received for saying she didn't change her son Phoenix's diaper until he was one month old.
"Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun — as you can see, I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰," she wrote.
Hilton continued to emphasize how deeply entrenched in motherhood she's been since the birth of her baby boy in January 2023. "But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously," she continued.
"Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife 👱🏼♀️," the "Stars Are Blind" singer added of her public persona.
"It's a role that's hard to shake off completely. While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let's remember to find the humor in life but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding. Happy Holidays and much love to you all! 💖 #SlivingMom ✨," Hilton concluded her statement.
In November, the blonde beauty shocked the world again by announcing she and husband Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named London.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl," the reality star gushed in a recent interview about the latest addition to their family. "We're over the moon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm loving my mom era. I feel so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family we're building together," she continued.
Hilton gushed over how her eldest child was taking to his role as big brother. 'He's just so gentle and sweet. He'll put his hand out and just kind of rub her arm or her face, and it's just so cute," the mom-of-two dished about her kiddos.