Britney Spears Begs Fans To 'Not Call The Cops' If She 'Shuts Down' Her Instagram During ANOTHER Bizarre Video: 'Carry On Peeps'

"So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops," Spears stated during a strange rant shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, just one month after law enforcement officials arrived at the "Toxic" singer's home for a welfare check on the night of Tuesday, January 24.

After begging fans not to dial 911 if the same situation were to happen again, Spears said, "don't ever be a rollercoaster. Never be a rollercoaster," although it is unsure what the Princess of Pop meant by the statement.