Britney Spears Begs Fans To 'Not Call The Cops' If She 'Shuts Down' Her Instagram During ANOTHER Bizarre Video: 'Carry On Peeps'
Britney Spears just wants to be left alone.
The 41-year-old took to social media and instructed fans not to address concerns about her well-being if she decided to once again remove herself from the public eye.
"So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops," Spears stated during a strange rant shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, just one month after law enforcement officials arrived at the "Toxic" singer's home for a welfare check on the night of Tuesday, January 24.
After begging fans not to dial 911 if the same situation were to happen again, Spears said, "don't ever be a rollercoaster. Never be a rollercoaster," although it is unsure what the Princess of Pop meant by the statement.
The bizarre video showed off a dress that had seemingly been gifted to Spears, who recently sparked up a hobby designing her own clothes.
"OK great news is ... OK so last week guys I made a dress. I was really proud — diamond panel, slip in the back, a girlfriend helped me sew it," she explained before holding up a different silhouette given to the award-winning artist.
"[A company] sent me a dress. I didn't have to make [it] myself. Pink! I can't believe it! Thank you company for sending me this dress," the overjoyed singer expressed.
Spears paired the video with a snarky caption snubbing her estranged parents, Jamie and Lynne, whom the pop star has accused of abuse after she was freed from her father's 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
"Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄!!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard??? Carry on peeps," the mom-of-two concluded.
Spears' message to fans comes after the "Gimme More" crooner admitted she was distraught when police arrived at her house nearly one month ago.
"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she confessed in a lengthy Twitter statement on Thursday, January 26. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."