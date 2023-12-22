Iggy Azalea Slams Ex Playboi Carti for Being Absent in Their 3-Year-Old Son's Life
Is Playboi Carti an absent baby daddy?
On Thursday, December 22, Iggy Azalea responded to fan edit about her son, Onyx, 3, and the 27-year-old rapper's relationship.
The video showed a series of clips of Carti holding their baby boy while on the beach, at the playground and at an amusement park.
“Its cool how you can fit d--- near every visit into just one video. Talented!” Azalea replied to the user, seemingly alluding Carti is not around much for their pride and joy.
Azalea, 33, and Carti began dating in 2018 and welcomed Onyx in 2020. The blonde beauty originally announced the birth of their child without naming the songwriter as his father in June 2020.
“I have a son,” she penned at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”
Later that year, she indicated the baby was in fact Carti’s when she announced their breakup, writing, “You lost a real 1. People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone…. What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”
However, just a few days later, she backtracked on her statement, noting, “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air. Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”
Despite this, just two months later, in December 2020, Azalea bashed Carti for missing Christmas due to his album release.
“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas anymore? TRASH.”
While Azalea has been seemingly raising Onyx all on her own, she has also been traveling around the world to perform for her fans. During her tour in August 2023, the mother-of-one shared a story about accidentally ripping her pants onstage in Saudi Arabia, causing the concert to be shut down.
As OK! previously reported, on August 25, she penned, "Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn't permitted to end the show️."
The show was apparently cut short due to the wardrobe malfunction going against the country’s strict modesty laws for women.
"BUT silver lining," she added. "The promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Azalea concluded, "I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you're having such an embarrassing moment."