Iggy Azalea Claims She Was Not Allowed to Finish Concert in Saudi Arabia After Pants Split on Stage

iggy
By:

Aug. 27 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

She ripped her pants!

On Friday, August 25, Iggy Azalea had a clothing mishap while on stage during her performance in Saudi Arabia. Due to the countries strict modesty laws for women, after the incident occurred, the Australian singer was not allowed to finish her concert.

iggy
Iggy Azalea performed in Saudi Arabia on Friday, August 25.

"Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn't permitted to end the show️," the "Fancy" rapper captioned an Instagram post about the incident.

"BUT silver lining," she added. "The promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive."

Azalea continued: "I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you're having such an embarrassing moment."

Not only did the mother-of-one take to Instagram about the event, she also penned a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

iggy
Iggy Azalea is famous for her hit song "Fancy."

She began by explaining that she and her team "all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

In response a fan asked, "They really wouldn't let you just change pants?"

Azalea then noted something she said to the crowd may have triggered the authorities, writing, "I did but I also said 'Ladies make some noise, it's a woman's world!'"

"And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol," the "Black Widow" songstress added.

Iggy Azalea
iggy
Iggy Azalea has one son.

To conclude Azalea penned, "Lol I'm cool I just didn't want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn't their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage."

A source close to the musician later confirmed that Azalea "got through majority of her set" before the government shut her performance down.

"Iggy hopes to revisit and that this doesn't prevent her from coming back," the insider said.

News.com.au reported on the source's comments.

