'Happy' Brad Pitt Is in a 'Great Place' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon After Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce
All is well for Brad Pitt!
According to a source, the actor, 61, is excited to be moving forward with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 49.
“Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him,” a source recently spilled. “Things are low-key for the family.”
The insider noted the Oscar winner is also “happy” about his romance with de Ramon, which began in 2022.
“They’re in a great place,” the confidante noted. “Life’s good, no complaints.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt and Jolie settled their 2016 split in December 2024 after tying the knot in 2014.
In January, a source shared how the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star wanted a fresh start after concluding his legal battle with his ex — with whom he shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
"There's a big sense of relief that it's over. A weight has been lifted," the insider spilled. "Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again."
They noted Pitt wants to try to mend his relationship with his estranged children now that he's no longer feuding with their mother.
Last year, another confidant revealed how much the Hollywood hunk aches to reconnect with his offspring.
"[He’s] missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, especially during the holidays and his birthday this month,” they dished at the time, while another source claimed the Girl, Interrupted star "pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays" to keep Pitt from visiting with the children to "hurt" him.
"Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things. It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions," the insider explained. "All he can do is focus on getting his court-mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."
Though Pitt wants to make amends, his kids seem uninterested, as many have dropped his last name from their own.
In spring 2024, Shiloh filed legal documents to officially drop Pitt from her surname on her 18th birthday. Zahara has also been introducing herself as "Zahara Jolie" at college, while Vivienne did not include her father's last name in a playbill for her work on The Outsiders.
