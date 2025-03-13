or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Happy' Brad Pitt Is in a 'Great Place' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon After Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce

Composite photo of Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon and Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon started dating in late 2022.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

All is well for Brad Pitt!

According to a source, the actor, 61, is excited to be moving forward with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie, 49.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt great place girlfriend ines de ramon angelina jolie divorce
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is 'happy that the divorce is behind him,' a source recently spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

“Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him,” a source recently spilled. “Things are low-key for the family.”

The insider noted the Oscar winner is also “happy” about his romance with de Ramon, which began in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’re in a great place,” the confidante noted. “Life’s good, no complaints.”

As OK! previously reported, Pitt and Jolie settled their 2016 split in December 2024 after tying the knot in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt great place girlfriend ines de ramon angelina jolie divorce
Source: MEGA

'They’re in a great place,' an insider said of Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, a source shared how the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star wanted a fresh start after concluding his legal battle with his ex — with whom he shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"There's a big sense of relief that it's over. A weight has been lifted," the insider spilled. "Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again."

Article continues below advertisement

They noted Pitt wants to try to mend his relationship with his estranged children now that he's no longer feuding with their mother.

Last year, another confidant revealed how much the Hollywood hunk aches to reconnect with his offspring.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt great place girlfriend ines de ramon angelina jolie divorce
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, however, the actor is largely estranged from the youngsters.

Article continues below advertisement

"[He’s] missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, especially during the holidays and his birthday this month,” they dished at the time, while another source claimed the Girl, Interrupted star "pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays" to keep Pitt from visiting with the children to "hurt" him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things. It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions," the insider explained. "All he can do is focus on getting his court-mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."

Though Pitt wants to make amends, his kids seem uninterested, as many have dropped his last name from their own.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt great place girlfriend ines de ramon angelina jolie divorce
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is 61 years old while girlfriend Ines de Ramon is 32 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

In spring 2024, Shiloh filed legal documents to officially drop Pitt from her surname on her 18th birthday. Zahara has also been introducing herself as "Zahara Jolie" at college, while Vivienne did not include her father's last name in a playbill for her work on The Outsiders.

People reported on Pitt and de Ramon's relationship after finalizing his divorce.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.