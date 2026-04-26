EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the 'Brutal' Royal Family Tradition That Led To Prince Philip's Illness Being Kept Secret for So Long Source: MEGA Inside the royal family tradition that led to Prince Philip's pancreatic cancer being kept a secret. Aaron Tinney April 26 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Philip reportedly had pancreatic cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of Edinburgh, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, continued to carry out public duties after his diagnosis, despite periods of declining health, with much of his condition kept from public view. He said: "There was a time, you might have forgotten, when he disappeared for several months and he basically was sitting on a chaise longue."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Philip continued to carry out public duties after being diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

A source familiar with royal protocol told us: "For generations, there's been a deeply embedded culture within the royal family that prioritizes appearing unwavering and composed, no matter the circumstances. That 'stiff upper lip' mentality isn't just encouraged – it's always been expected, especially of men from Philip's generation, and it can be quite unforgiving. While it's often framed as dignity and duty, the reality is that it can place an enormous personal burden on individuals who are dealing with very real struggles behind the scenes. In Philip's situation, that longstanding tradition played a central role in how his illness was handled. The decision to keep details tightly controlled wasn't solely about respecting his privacy – it was also about maintaining a carefully managed public image of strength and stability he truly believed in. Even as he was confronting a serious and prolonged health battle, the priority remained presenting a sense of resilience to the outside world, rather than revealing the full extent of what he was going through." Our source added: "That stretch of time when Philip withdrew from public duties was far more serious than it may have appeared from the outside. Within royal circles, there was a clear awareness of the scale of what he was dealing with, but that understanding was very carefully contained. What the public saw was a far more measured, controlled version of events that didn't fully reflect the reality of his suffering."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Philip eventually withdrew from his royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

"It really speaks to a deeply rooted way of operating within the monarchy. There's a strong preference for handling anything difficult or potentially destabilizing behind closed doors. The priority is always to present a composed, steady front to the world, even if that means keeping the more challenging truths firmly out of sight," they added. Historically, the royal family has often opted not to disclose detailed medical information – but it's a practice that has gradually shifted in recent years. In 2024, King Charles, 77, and Kate Middleton, 44, both publicly confirmed they had been diagnosed with cancer, though specific details about their conditions were not disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate did not specify details of her cancer diagnosis.