Prince Philip Had a Secret Nickname for Meghan Markle He Refused to 'Say to Her Face'

"I think that Prince Philip was very canny about people, and he didn't always see bad in people. He often tried to see the good in them," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told GB News.

"He just could not get away from the similarities between Meghan and Harry and Edward and Ms. Simpson, which is why he used to call her the Duchess of Windsor," Seward continued. "Not to her face though, he used to call her DOW."