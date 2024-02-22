Prince William Fears Reconciling With Prince Harry Will 'Interfere' With Kate Middleton's Recovery
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but the Duke of Sussex didn't see his brother, Prince William, during his 24-hour trip to London.
As Harry and Charles work on mending their relationship, royal experts believe the Prince of Wales will struggle to meet with Harry due to Kate Middleton's recent abdominal surgery.
“Prince William has his own private turmoil,” royal broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet. “He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him."
"Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation," she added.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Jack Royston predicted it will take years to repair the damage Harry's tell-alls caused.
"Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occasions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the Queen died," Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So obviously, they're not going to just completely forget all of that straight away and go from open warfare one minute to innate implicit trust the next."
"But none of that means that Harry's olive branch is an error or a mistake," Royston added in reference to the Windsors' past feud.
The Sussexes painted the royals as bigoted and alluded to the famous brood being unaccepting of Harry's American bride due to her ethnicity. Although Harry recently said he "loves'' the royals on Good Morning America, the implications he created impacted the institution's reputation.
"I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time," he continued. "I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."
"They need to see with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix or in a book or on a podcast," the journalist noted.
Aside from bringing negative media attention to his relatives, Harry described William as violent and ill-tempered in Spare, and many royal analysts believe the project broadened the wedge between them.
"Particularly Prince William, I think it's going take years before he would ever trust Harry again," he said. "They obviously had a conversation after Prince Philip's funeral, where they spoke privately ... and it wound up in Harry's book, and Harry kind of divulged what William and Charles had shared in the immediate aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral."
"So, you know, after something like that has happened, it's going to be a long way back to reconciling again," Royston stated.
Chard spoke to Fox News Digital.