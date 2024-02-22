Prince William Fears Reconciling With Prince Harry Will 'Interfere' With Kate Middleton's Recovery

The Sussexes painted the royals as bigoted and alluded to the famous brood being unaccepting of Harry's American bride due to her ethnicity. Although Harry recently said he "loves'' the royals on Good Morning America, the implications he created impacted the institution's reputation.

"I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time," he continued. "I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."

"They need to see with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix or in a book or on a podcast," the journalist noted.