Inside The Luxurious Virgin Voyages Cruise Liner That Served As The Setting Of 'The Bachelorette'
The latest season of the ABC show The Bachelorette features a leading lady that is familiar with many cruise fans: Virgin Voyages’ latest ship Valiant Lady.
The past few episodes of the hit ABC reality show have featured romantic and adventurous dates, both on board and during beautiful Mediterranean port calls, with this season’s two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.
The Valiant Lady can host up to 2,770 passengers and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. This was the first time in Bachelor Nation history that a cruise ship has been used for the show's setting.
'BACHELOR' STAR BEN HIGGINS FEELS LIFE IS 'FULL OF ADVENTURE' AFTER MARRYING JESSICA CLARKE
Scroll through the gallery below to take a peek inside the beautiful vessel and the luxuries the bachelorettes and the men vying for their attention called home for the past few episodes of the series.
The Valiant Lady
The Bachelorette filmed aboard the Virgin Voyages: Valiant Lady ship which is exclusively for adults, offering a sanctuary at sea for travelers 18+.There are 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters aboard the ships.
The remaining contestants on The Bachelorette hoping for a rose pose in front of the spacious cruise liner.
The Manor
The ship's signature nightclub, The Manor, designed by Roman and Williams, is inspired by Richard Branson’s history in the music industry and his first-ever Virgin music studio of the same name.
This intimate chat also took place on a couch in The Manor.
Arguably the best nightclub at sea, The Manor’s glittery entrance is one of the most photographed and Insta-worthy spaces on-board.
The Manor was also the location used for the men's boxing fitness scene in The Bachelorette.
Massive Suites
This incredible suite is stocked with guitars and an amplifier with a vinyl turntable in the adjacent living room. RockStar Quarters Sailors can primp for an appearance with a hot tub, vanity area, two wardrobes and a marble-clad bathroom with a Peek-a-Boo shower area that overlooks the bedroom and out to the ocean.
Rachel experienced an emotional moment on the show in the comfort of one of the massive suites onboard the ship.
The Aquatic Club
Passengers can lounge poolside and soak up the sun with their favorite cocktail in hand at the Aquatic Club.
The infamous Bachelorette rose ceremony also used The Aquatic Club as its setting.
The Chic Dock House
The Dock House is a rustic beach club-inspired space designed by Roman and Williams. Carts of Mediterranean-inspired small plates, dips and mezzes cater to grazers, while an array of fresh meat and seafood skewers are flame-grilled to order.
An in-show girl chat of our bachelorettes took place in the beautiful Dock House setting.
Pink Agave Restaurant
An elevated Mexican restaurant designed by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio, Pink Agave transports passengers to the vibrant streets of Mexico City through immersive void lighting. Offering a wide variety of Mexican specialties that inspire Sailors to discover authentic Mexican flavors and an expansive array of mezcals.
This romantic kiss from the show took place under the stunning lights of the Pink Agave Restaurant.
Visit https://www.virginvoyages.com/ to book your own romantic bachelorette style cruise, and experience the Valliant Lady just like the cast of this season did!