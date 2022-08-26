Inside The Luxurious Virgin Voyages Cruise Liner That Served As The Setting Of 'The Bachelorette'

The latest season of the ABC show The Bachelorette features a leading lady that is familiar with many cruise fans: Virgin Voyages’ latest ship Valiant Lady.

The past few episodes of the hit ABC reality show have featured romantic and adventurous dates, both on board and during beautiful Mediterranean port calls, with this season’s two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

The Valiant Lady can host up to 2,770 passengers and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. This was the first time in Bachelor Nation history that a cruise ship has been used for the show's setting.