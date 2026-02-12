Inside James Van Der Beek's 'Final Days': Actor's Friend Says He Was a 'Incredible Husband' and 'Extraordinary Dad' Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek’s close friend Stacy Keibler is opening up about the actor’s final days following his passing on February 11. The WWE alum took to Instagram to share a touching photo of the two longtime friends. In the image, they are seen watching the sunset together. Keibler sat beside Van Der Beek, who was in a wheelchair, as the sky glowed behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stacykeibler/Instagram Stacy Keibler shared a tribute to James Van Der Beek on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She paired the photo with an emotional caption, writing, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life. When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands.”

Article continues below advertisement

“You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too. In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stacy Keibler said the star taught her to value the present moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Keibler also reflected on one of their last conversations together. “The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to honor the kind of man he was at home. “You are a gift. An incredible husband. An extraordinary dad. The way you showed up for @vanderkimberly and your children…steady, strong, devoted…was a blessing to witness. It has been an honor to stand beside your family in these sacred moments,” Keibler continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek's family asked for privacy as they grieve.

Article continues below advertisement

The retired wrestler also touched on the strength he showed despite his condition. “It’s pretty incredible how someone can fight so hard for so long, travel the world battling so much, and somehow still look so handsome doing it :) That smile never left you,” she shared. “You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others.” “And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already. We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary. I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Keibler ended her tribute by sharing what she called the biggest "lesson" he left behind. “The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand. Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always 🤍,” she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor had been battling colorectal cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Van Der Beek passed away on February 11 at age 48. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, he publicly revealed in 2024 that he had been battling colorectal cancer. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," his family shared in a statement on Instagram.