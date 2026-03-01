OK! Reveals Kate Middleton's 'Secret Weapon' Against Age and Illness

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is 'disciplined about what she eats,' a source said.

One insider familiar with the princess's routine said: "Kate is disciplined about what she eats, especially at lunchtime. She prefers meals that refuel her after exercise without leaving her sluggish. The watermelon salad has become something of a go-to because it is hydrating and nutrient-dense." The insider continued: "She sees food as preventative medicine. It is not about dieting or restriction – it is about giving her body the tools to cope with stress, travel and the demands of public life. That salad, simple as it sounds, fits perfectly with that philosophy." Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green has offered an expert assessment of the dish. She said: "Watermelon salad is a lovely lunch choice because it's light, hydrating and nutritionally solid. Watermelon is rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked with heart and skin health, while avocado provides healthy fats that support satiety and help with nutrient absorption."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton previously battled cancer.

Green added: "Feta adds a little protein and flavour, with cucumber and onion bringing fibre and freshness, so it feels cooling and energising rather than heavy." The expert also suggested the meal could be made more substantial by serving it "alongside a sea bass fillet for a decent protein hit, or adding quinoa or cannellini beans." Another source said: "For Kate, consistency is key. She exercises regularly – whether that is tennis, running or gym sessions – and she matches that with meals that are fresh and balanced. It is a long-term approach to health rather than a quick fix." Beyond her lunches, Kate has spoken publicly about her fondness for olives. During a 2018 visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, she told a young patient she "used to eat lots and lots of olives" as a child. In 2020, while visiting the LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school, she revealed her daughter, Charlotte, shares her enthusiasm for the snack. Experts say the "snack can support gut health."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is fond of olives.

A palace source said: "Kate is mindful about what she keeps in the house. She wants her children to develop healthy habits early on. Simple foods like olives or fresh salads are part of that – they are everyday choices that add up over time." The emphasis on hydration, antioxidants and gut health reflects a broader wellness ethos that has become central to the princess's public image after her recent cancer treatment. Those close to her suggest it is about stamina and not vanity over her figure.

Source: mega Kate Middleton 'understands that maintaining her health is essential to fulfilling her role,' a source said.