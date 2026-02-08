How Kate Middleton's Most Trusted Allies Are Fueling Future Queen's 'War' With Camilla

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Kate Middleton has been pulled into an uncomfortable royal fault line after allies close to the Princess of Wales began speaking publicly about her future as queen, prompting concerns inside the palace the messaging risks sidelining Queen Camilla and fuelling an avoidable rivalry. Kate, 44, remains one of the most popular figures in the royal family, but sources say recent comments from those described as friends and advisers of Catherine's have unsettled senior courtiers by projecting her queenship too forcefully while Queen Camilla, 78, is still firmly in place.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is still one of the most popular figures in the royal family.

The timing, insiders say, has raised eyebrows at a moment when King Charles, 77, continues to work through a demanding schedule alongside his wife while still undergoing cancer treatment. According to palace sources, the issue is not Kate's ambition or public appeal, but how confidently those around her have begun sketching out her future reign. One senior royal source said: "There is growing unease that people close to Kate are pushing the narrative too far, too fast. By speaking so confidently about her future as queen, they risk eclipsing Camilla at a time when she is actively fulfilling the role and deserves full recognition."

Kate and Camilla are already reportedly quietly at "war" over Camilla's jealousy at the headlines and praise Kate grabs when they are at functions together. The comments that caused unease focused on Kate being framed as a listening, reform-minded future queen who will bring change. While supporters insist this reflects admiration rather than competition, others see a contrast being drawn with Camilla. Another palace mole said: "Even if no slight is intended, the way this is being framed inevitably suggests that Camilla falls short in areas being praised in Kate."

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is reportedly at war with Queen Camilla.

"That perception is unfair and understandably painful for those who see the work Camilla puts in," the source added. Camilla's supporters point to her long-standing record of advocacy, including her patronage of more than 100 charities focused on domestic violence, literacy, animal welfare and support for the armed forces and veterans. A former adviser said: "Much of Camilla's work has taken place away from the spotlight. She has devoted years to hearing from people who are rarely listened to at the highest levels, and that steady, unshowy dedication is one of her defining strengths." Those close to Kate insist she would never sanction language that undermines the Queen.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla has more than 100 charities.

A friend of the Princess of Wales said: "Kate would be deeply uncomfortable with any suggestion that she was attempting to eclipse Camilla. She has a strong respect for the established order and fully accepts that her role now is to support, not to compete." Much of the praise from Kate's circle has centered on her work on early childhood development through the Royal Foundation she shares with Prince William, 43. The initiative has been described by aides as her "life's work," and supporters argue highlighting it is about substance, not positioning.

Source: MEGA Princess Kate shares the Royal Foundation with Prince William.