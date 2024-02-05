Inside King Charles' Secret Life Behind Palace Doors

Less than 12 hours after Diana Spencer died in a car crash in 1997, her ex-husband, King Charles, arrived at a Paris hospital to take her body home.

"When he saw Diana, the head nurse said, it looked like he had been struck in the face by an unseen force. Everybody thought he was going to collapse. Later, he was sobbing openly," said Christopher Andersen, author of the new biography The King: The Life of Charles III.