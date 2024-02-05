Could King Charles Have the Shortest Reign in Monarch's History?
King Charles III's rule could be cut short due to his unfortunate health woes.
On Monday, February 5, the Buckingham Palace announced the British monarch had been diagnosed with cancer — just days after he underwent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.
The shocking revelation caused many to wonder how this would affect his reign, specifically whether it will be short-lived.
King Charles acceded to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022. He was the oldest person to succeed to the throne at age 73, while his mom was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace's statement insisted King Charles had plans to return to "full public duty as soon as possible," though skeptics can't imagine how much longer the 75-year-old could rule as cancer treatments tend to be extremely intense and his health could potentially worsen.
"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the message read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
The statement continued: "Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
While King Charles' reign isn't over just yet, he could make history alongside other short-lived rulers if things head down a bad path.
Other monarchs who saw their reign cut immensely short include King Edward V — who reigned from April 1483 to June 1483 before a mystery disappearance — and Edward VI, who was crowned King in 1547 at age 10 and reigned for six years before dying of tuberculosis at age 15.
Lady Jane Grey shockingly reigned for just nine days in 1553 before she was executed.
Mary Queen of Scots reigned for six years (December 1561-July 1567) before she was imprisoned for 25 years and also executed, while Edward VIII reigned for 11 months in 1936 before he chose to abdicate himself instead of losing an older divorced American women he loved.