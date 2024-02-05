Prince William Is 'Not Ready' to Take Over the Throne as His Father King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Revealed
Prince William may not be ready to fill King Charles' shoes.
After the King's tragic cancer diagnosis, insiders close the royal family claim the 41-year-old heir to the throne may not be ready to take on his father's duties in the possible event of his passing.
"William is horrified his workaholic father is quitting — it’s the last thing he expected," the source claimed. "Charles always vowed he would use his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as an example and rule until his dying day. After all, he waited 70 years for the crown."
"But his rapidly declining health has him staring death in the eye," the insider continued of the alleged situation. "He’s decided he wants to spend his final days quietly with the love of his life. But William is beside himself; he’s not ready and is begging Charles to reconsider."
"William’s begging his father to remain on the job until nature takes its course," the source explained of his son's alleged wish.
The past few months have been drama-filled for the father-of-three as his wife, Princess Kate, was in the hospital for two weeks for abdominal surgery.
"Kate faces a long, uphill battle to get back on her feet — and isn’t expected back in public before Easter,” the insider alleged. "He and Kate want to spend more time raising their three young kids before ascending to the throne."
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, February 5, King Charles had been officially diagnosed with cancer after he underwent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement revealed. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message stated. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Globe spoke with sources close to the royal family.