Prince William Is 'Not Ready' to Take Over the Throne as His Father King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Revealed

"William is horrified his workaholic father is quitting — it’s the last thing he expected," the source claimed. "Charles always vowed he would use his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as an example and rule until his dying day. After all, he waited 70 years for the crown."

"But his rapidly declining health has him staring death in the eye," the insider continued of the alleged situation. "He’s decided he wants to spend his final days quietly with the love of his life. But William is beside himself; he’s not ready and is begging Charles to reconsider."