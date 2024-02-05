Prince Harry Set to Travel to the U.K. to Visit King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is reportedly rushing to make travel plans to fly to the U.K. to visit King Charles after his father's unexpected cancer diagnosis.

The 39-year-old royal is currently living in Montecito, Calif., with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. It has not been confirmed whether Meghan and the children will accompany him on the trip.