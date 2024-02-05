Prince Harry Set to Travel to the U.K. to Visit King Charles After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Prince Harry is reportedly rushing to make travel plans to fly to the U.K. to visit King Charles after his father's unexpected cancer diagnosis.
The 39-year-old royal is currently living in Montecito, Calif., with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. It has not been confirmed whether Meghan and the children will accompany him on the trip.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, February 5, that he'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate at the London Clinic. It has not been specified what type of cancer was discovered.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace's statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the message concluded.
Charles reportedly gave the news of his closest family members in the U.K. in person, while it's likely Prince Harry received a phone call.
This comes as Harry and Charles' relationship continues to remain tense following the release of the red-headed royal's tell-all memoir, Spare, which spilled secrets about the inner workings of the royal family.
However, according to a source, Charles is hopeful the pair will find a way to mend their broken bond.
"For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic," royal expert Tom Bower told an outlet. “The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage; it’s hard to imagine how to repair it. But I’m sure that the King would like a solution."
"I think Charles is an emotional man," Bower added. “He’s only got two sons, and he was pretty close to Harry. I think winning Charles over is very easy for Harry because Charles wants to be won over."
“He wants forgiveness and he wants to have a relationship with his son," he continued. "But it’s far too complicated."
Express reported that Prince Harry was rushing to the U.K. to see his father.