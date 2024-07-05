Suga Team-Up to Summer Swag Tour: Inside Korean Singer Psy's Life After 'Gangnam Style'
Korean pop star Psy's "Gangnam Style" was a worldwide hit upon its 2012 release — but his life has since quieted down from the stardom as he continues to do what he loves.
The following year, the singer — born Park Jae-sang — released "Gentleman," and while the single didn't provoke the same public excitement, it still earned millions of views on YouTube.
However, Psy wasn't bothered that his latest track wasn't the next "Gangnam Style."
While speaking at a concert in Korea at the time, he told fans, "I gained international fame almost by accident but that does not mean that I will make desperate efforts to maintain that global popularity. I will just continue to do what I have been doing for all these years. If it satisfies people’s appetite it will. If not, it won’t."
Since then, Psy has continued to make music, but he's also dipped his toes into the production world as a music executive working with young K-Pop artists. He was specifically inspired while working with BTS bandmember SUGA.
"I was boosted with that incident, that young blood of that musician. We worked together, it was fun and I thought, 'Yeah, this is music; this was what I’ve been doing since I was young,'" he explained to Billboard in 2022.
"When I saw what he was doing, improvising and his enthusiasm, I got literally infected from him. It was the right way: talking, chatting, laughing, and spitting and feelin’ it," Psy continued. "He talked to me about Biggie and Tupac, I was like, ‘How do you know all that?’ He’s really crazy about ’90s hip-hop."
Psy also revealed he kept in contact with Suga and another BTS member, V, who eventually spoke with him about how to handle fame mentally.
"One time [V] was with someone who was a good friend of mine and passed the phone so we talked," the pop star revealed. "He said, ‘I really wanted to ask you a lot of things,’ so I was like, ‘Hey, come to my office sometime, let’s talk. We talked a lot about things like when they do something good and are not satisfied with something; they barely have anyone to ask about that."
Aside from mentorships and collaborations with other artists, Psy recently announced his 2024 Summer Swag Tour — also known as Psy Drenched Show 2024 — that will consist of shows across nine cities in South Korea.
The tour kicked off on June 29 and is expected to continue through late August.
