Inside Prince Harry's Rollercoaster Romance With Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Harry, 38, and Chelsy, 37, first crossed paths in South Africa in 2004, and after meeting, he called her up one day to have dinner.

"Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome," he recalled in his memoir of how they began dating.

"I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart," the father-of-two continued. "With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility."