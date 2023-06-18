Meghan Markle 'Knows It's Over' Between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy After Royal Brought Her Up During Grueling Trial
Meghan Markle may be asking herself "what if?" after Prince Harry's testimony for the high-profile phone-hacking lawsuit.
A source recently explained that during the Duke's final moments on the stand, he "choked up" as his lawyer asked how he felt testifying before the court.
"It's a lot," Harry replied on June 7. According to the source, the trial has not only been "a lot" for Harry, but also very stressful for Meghan.
"This whole trial has been devastating, and she's definitely shed tears hearing all the details of Harry's life back then and his intense romance with Chelsy," the insider explained, referring to the Spare author having to recall incidents from his past in order to give evidence that supported his case.
"She has to know that everyone will be watching for her reaction after Harry gushed about another woman so publicly," they added about Suits star.
"Of course Meghan knows it's over between Harry and Chelsy, but Meghan can never truly know what would have happened if Chelsy hadn't decided to call it quits," the insider continued.
"And even worse: Does Harry wonder that as well? A lot of people still think of Chelsy as the love of his life," the source concluded.
Chelsy, who dated the red-headed royal from 2004 to 2009, has since moved on from their romance. She currently runs a luxury jewelry and travel company in London and is a married mother-of-one. She recently dished to the Tatler that she is "really happy right now."
While Meghan may have focused on the comments regarding Chelsy, King Charles was unhappy with his son's criticism of the U.K. government during the testimony.
"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don't think we've moved past sad and bewildered, but there's a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," an insider shared of how the patriarch reacted to the court case.
A second source claimed the prince has lost his filter now that he's no longer a member of the monarchy.
"He's lost the knack of what he can and can't say and there is no one around him to say, 'No, Harry, you can't say that, take that bit out,'" continued the pal. "It's embarrassing for him and for Britain, for a prince to be saying, 'We've got a s*** government,'" they explained.
In Touch reported on the source's comments.