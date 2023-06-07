Was Prince Harry Unfaithful? Duke Admits He Made 'Mistakes' and 'Stupid' Decisions While Dating Chelsy Davy

On Tuesday, June 6, Harry issued a lengthy witness statement, in which he discussed his relationship with Chelsy Davy as a means to prove his accusations.

The dad-of-two referred to old articles that claimed the two got in a fight over the phone after Harry was allegedly caught flirting with another woman while his girlfriend was out of town.

"I had been immature, I hadn’t really thought about my actions and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly," he said, though he didn't clarify what his exact "mistakes" were.