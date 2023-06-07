Was Prince Harry Unfaithful? Duke Admits He Made 'Mistakes' and 'Stupid' Decisions While Dating Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry is coming clean about his past as he takes the stand against Mirror Group Newspaper Limited.
The Duke of Sussex previously filed a lawsuit against the publishing company as he believes they hacked his phone and voicemails in order to obtain private information for their stories.
On Tuesday, June 6, Harry issued a lengthy witness statement, in which he discussed his relationship with Chelsy Davy as a means to prove his accusations.
The dad-of-two referred to old articles that claimed the two got in a fight over the phone after Harry was allegedly caught flirting with another woman while his girlfriend was out of town.
"I had been immature, I hadn’t really thought about my actions and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly," he said, though he didn't clarify what his exact "mistakes" were.
The Spare author explained he didn't "recall" how Davy reacted to the article at the time, though he acknowledged a tiff could have taken place since "a lot of our relationship was conducted over the telephone" due to their schedules.
According to Harry, at that point in their romance, they were "extremely guarded" about their relationship as they "started to distrust everyone around" them, so they kept any of their problems just to themselves. While older stories used to insist the publication's writers talked to Harry or Chelsy's "friends" to get the scoop, nobody but the couple knew the details of their phone call over Harry's alleged flirtation.
"So how could the Defendant’s journalists know about this?" Harry questioned, backing his beliefs that MGN tapped his phones.
The businesswoman and Harry dated on and off from 2004 to 2010, but they've remained on good terms. In fact, the blonde beauty even attended his and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials, and Vanity Fair claimed the exes had a candid chat prior to the wedding.
"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all," an insider told the magazine. "She was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party."
The New York Times obtained the statement Harry made at High Court.