EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the 'Insane' Rules U.K. Royal Family Are Told Never to Break When in Public — Including How to Hold a Teacup Source: MEGA Inside the monarchy's rules that they must reportedly never break in public. Aaron Tinney May 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA There are strict written rules for the royal family.

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One source familiar with royal protocol told us: "Within the institution, there is a deeply ingrained understanding that these conventions carry real weight, regardless of whether they are formally codified. They may not exist as strict written rules, but in practice they are treated as non-negotiable standards that can never be changed, which shape how members of the royal family behave whenever they are in the public eye." The insider added: "From an outsider's perspective, some of these expectations can appear old-fashioned or unnecessarily strict, but internally they are viewed as a vital part of preserving the monarchy's image. For those inside that world, these traditions are not trivial – they are central to projecting a sense of continuity, discipline, and respect in how the family represents itself globally." Among the most visible customs is the expectation that public displays of affection are kept to a minimum. Royals are rarely seen holding hands or kissing during official duties, a choice often framed as professionalism rather than prohibition.

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A palace aide said: "When royals are out on official engagements, they are effectively on duty the entire time, and every moment is being photographed or filmed, so there is a strong emphasis on maintaining a professional image rather than behaving as they might in private. Public displays of affection are avoided not because of a strict ban, but because it would be seen as out of step with the formal nature of their role." The insider added: "There is also a practical side to it – the royals are constantly moving through crowds, greeting people, and shaking hands with dozens, sometimes hundreds, of individuals in a single appearance. Given that pace and expectation, it simply would not be realistic or appropriate for them to be holding hands or showing affection in the usual way."

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Source: MEGA Royals are rarely seen holding hands in public.

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Greeting etiquette is governed by similar strict rules, with men expected to bow and women to curtsy when meeting the monarch. A source said: "The gestures are subtle but symbolic, reinforcing the hierarchy within the royal structure." Meanwhile, marriage among senior royals still requires formal approval from the King – a tradition rooted in the Royal Marriages Act 1772. Strict guidelines also govern interactions with the public. Royals are typically discouraged from taking selfies or signing autographs, largely due to concerns over security and the risk of forgery.

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Charles has previously been heard declining requests for his signature, saying: "Sorry, they do not allow me to do that." Prince Harry, 41, has also expressed his dislike of the practice, stating: "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of (that habit) – I know you are young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!" Gift-giving is another tightly controlled area. Under rules introduced in 2003, members of the royal family are prohibited from accepting gifts that could appear to place them under obligation, with a general cap of £150 ($200) for items from the public. Official gifts are recorded annually by Buckingham Palace to ensure transparency.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry hates selfies.

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Travel and wardrobe protocols further highlight the level of preparation expected. Heirs are traditionally discouraged from flying together to protect the line of succession, while all royals are advised to pack a black outfit when traveling abroad in case of a death requiring immediate mourning attire. Even posture and dining habits are subject to scrutiny. Female royals are encouraged to sit with their legs and knees together, often adopting what has been dubbed the "Duchess slant." At formal meals, guests must stop eating the moment the monarch finishes.

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Source: MEGA Female royals are encouraged to sit with their legs and knees together.