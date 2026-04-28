or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Donald Trump Whispers With King Charles About Terrifying WHCD Shooting During Royal's White House Visit, Lip Reader Claims

image of King Charles and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

King Charles began his U.S. tour on Monday, April 27.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A lip reader revealed what they believe King Charles and Donald Trump spoke about during their meeting on the White House South Lawn on Monday, April 27.

According to the expert, the president, 79, brought up the horrific White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 25, as he exchanged a greeting with the monarch, 77.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of King Charles and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Donald Trump had a hush-hush conversation on April 27 once the monarch touched down in the U.S.

“This shooting …” Trump seemed to whisper to Charles, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling told the New York Post.

“I’d rather not stand about here too long,” the sovereign joked to the politician. “I feel I shouldn’t be here.”

Trump then allegedly asked Charles if he was OK before noting: “It’s not a good thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Told King Charles He Was 'Prepared' for Something

image of King Charles, queen camilla, Melania and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president spoke with the king about his new ballroom, a lip reader revealed.

“I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared,” Trump reportedly explained to the Brit. The hush-hush conversation then turned to discussing Russian president Vladimir Putin, with the former Celebrity Apprentice host claiming: “So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war.”

However, Charles wasn't ready to talk about such matters in public, responding back: “We will discuss that later.”

“I’ve got a feeling … if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," Trump allegedly continued.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Discussed His $400 Million Ballroom With the Monarch

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla had tea with Donald and Melania Trump earlier this week.

“Another time,” Charles said. The POTUS then spoke about his beloved $400 million White House ballroom that he plans to build soon.

“You can see right through there,” Trump said, according to Hickling. “Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?"

“I’m sure you’ll show us,” Charles replied.

“That’s right, you’re right," the billionaire answered.

When it was time for the royal to enter the White House, he inquired: "Which way do we go?”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and King Charles Sat Down for Tea Together on April 27

image of King Charles, queen camilla, Melania and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The foursome posed together on the White House South Lawn on Monday.

“We’re going this way,” Trump said as he ushered Charles into the presidential palace.

Once Charles and wife Queen Camilla were led into the White House, they sat down for an English afternoon tea session with Trump and his wife, Melania. The foursome enjoyed a traditional spread of tiny finger sandwiches, mini pastries and an assortment of loose-leaf teas.

Article continues below advertisement

image of King Charles and Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly talked to King Charles about the WHCD shooting.

There was some concern following the White House Correspondents' Dinner's terrifying shooting regarding Charles and Camilla's visit to the U.S.

"His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the president, first lady and all guests have been unharmed," Buckingham Palace said in a statement following the incident. "As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with U.S. colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."

On Saturday evening, suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen fired several shots right outside bash. No guests were hurt, and Allen was quickly apprehended and arraigned on Monday.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.