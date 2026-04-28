Donald Trump Whispers With King Charles About Terrifying WHCD Shooting During Royal's White House Visit, Lip Reader Claims
April 28 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
A lip reader revealed what they believe King Charles and Donald Trump spoke about during their meeting on the White House South Lawn on Monday, April 27.
According to the expert, the president, 79, brought up the horrific White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 25, as he exchanged a greeting with the monarch, 77.
“This shooting …” Trump seemed to whisper to Charles, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling told the New York Post.
“I’d rather not stand about here too long,” the sovereign joked to the politician. “I feel I shouldn’t be here.”
Trump then allegedly asked Charles if he was OK before noting: “It’s not a good thing."
Donald Trump Told King Charles He Was 'Prepared' for Something
“I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared,” Trump reportedly explained to the Brit. The hush-hush conversation then turned to discussing Russian president Vladimir Putin, with the former Celebrity Apprentice host claiming: “So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war.”
However, Charles wasn't ready to talk about such matters in public, responding back: “We will discuss that later.”
“I’ve got a feeling … if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," Trump allegedly continued.
The President Discussed His $400 Million Ballroom With the Monarch
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“Another time,” Charles said. The POTUS then spoke about his beloved $400 million White House ballroom that he plans to build soon.
“You can see right through there,” Trump said, according to Hickling. “Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?"
“I’m sure you’ll show us,” Charles replied.
“That’s right, you’re right," the billionaire answered.
When it was time for the royal to enter the White House, he inquired: "Which way do we go?”
Donald Trump and King Charles Sat Down for Tea Together on April 27
“We’re going this way,” Trump said as he ushered Charles into the presidential palace.
Once Charles and wife Queen Camilla were led into the White House, they sat down for an English afternoon tea session with Trump and his wife, Melania. The foursome enjoyed a traditional spread of tiny finger sandwiches, mini pastries and an assortment of loose-leaf teas.
There was some concern following the White House Correspondents' Dinner's terrifying shooting regarding Charles and Camilla's visit to the U.S.
"His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the president, first lady and all guests have been unharmed," Buckingham Palace said in a statement following the incident. "As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with U.S. colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."
On Saturday evening, suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen fired several shots right outside bash. No guests were hurt, and Allen was quickly apprehended and arraigned on Monday.