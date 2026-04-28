Donald Trump Whispers With King Charles About Terrifying WHCD Shooting During Royal's White House Visit, Lip Reader Claims

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Donald Trump had a hush-hush conversation on April 27 once the monarch touched down in the U.S.

“This shooting …” Trump seemed to whisper to Charles, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling told the New York Post. “I’d rather not stand about here too long,” the sovereign joked to the politician. “I feel I shouldn’t be here.” Trump then allegedly asked Charles if he was OK before noting: “It’s not a good thing."

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Donald Trump Told King Charles He Was 'Prepared' for Something

Source: MEGA The president spoke with the king about his new ballroom, a lip reader revealed.

“I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared,” Trump reportedly explained to the Brit. The hush-hush conversation then turned to discussing Russian president Vladimir Putin, with the former Celebrity Apprentice host claiming: “So right now, I am talking to Putin. He wants war.” However, Charles wasn't ready to talk about such matters in public, responding back: “We will discuss that later.” “I’ve got a feeling … if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population," Trump allegedly continued.

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The President Discussed His $400 Million Ballroom With the Monarch

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Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla had tea with Donald and Melania Trump earlier this week.

“Another time,” Charles said. The POTUS then spoke about his beloved $400 million White House ballroom that he plans to build soon. “You can see right through there,” Trump said, according to Hickling. “Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?" “I’m sure you’ll show us,” Charles replied. “That’s right, you’re right," the billionaire answered. When it was time for the royal to enter the White House, he inquired: "Which way do we go?”

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Donald Trump and King Charles Sat Down for Tea Together on April 27

Source: MEGA The foursome posed together on the White House South Lawn on Monday.

“We’re going this way,” Trump said as he ushered Charles into the presidential palace. Once Charles and wife Queen Camilla were led into the White House, they sat down for an English afternoon tea session with Trump and his wife, Melania. The foursome enjoyed a traditional spread of tiny finger sandwiches, mini pastries and an assortment of loose-leaf teas.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly talked to King Charles about the WHCD shooting.