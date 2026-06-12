Inside Todd and Julie Chrisley's $25 Million Lawsuit Against Former Defense Team After Trump Pardons

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The Case After the Pardon

Source: MEGA Todd and Julie Chrisley were freed from prison after Donald Trump pardoned them.

The Chrisleys were convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States after prosecutors accused them of defrauding banks out of more than $36 million and using the money to support a lavish lifestyle. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley received seven. President Donald Trump pardoned the couple last year, freeing them from prison and cutting short more than 10 combined years still left on their sentences. Their new lawsuit claims Anulewicz “had no meaningful criminal defense experience” and took the case because it offered “publicity, and the kind of high-profile notoriety that brings in business.”

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The Warehouse Search at the Center

Source: MEGA The case centered on a disputed warehouse search.

The lawsuit focuses on a 2017 Georgia Revenue Department search of the Chrisleys’ warehouse, which the couple says was “illegal.” They allege Anulewicz waited too long to file a motion to “suppress the derivative evidence” obtained from that search. The consequences, the suit says, were “catastrophic.” “They served time in federal prison. They were separated from each other and from their children,” the lawsuit says. The complaint notes they lost their TV and endorsement deals, which they valued at more than $25 million in lost income. “A lawyer with actual criminal defense competence, supervised by a firm that took its professional obligations seriously, would never have let this happen,” the lawsuit states.

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A High Bar in Court

Source: MEGA The Chrisleys blamed legal mistakes for their convictions.

“Suing your former defense attorney isn't just an uphill battle; it's a legal decathlon,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner of Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. “Because the Chrisleys secured presidential pardons, they’ve cleared the usual public policy hurdle that blocks convicted felons from suing their counsel, but the remaining burden of proof is still staggering.” Spodek said the couple must prove a “case-within-a-case” by showing that without the alleged missed deadline, the government’s case would have fallen apart. The damages claim may be just as complicated.

Source: MEGA The couple is seeking $25 million in damages.