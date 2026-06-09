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Todd and Julie Chrisley Slap Former Lawyer With Bitter Malpractice Lawsuit 3 Years After Fraud Conviction

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley claim they were given a lawyer with no experience who solely wanted 'money' from their name.

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June 9 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

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Todd and Julie Chrisley are engaged in a new legal battle.

Now that the reality TV couple is out of prison, they are suing former lawyer Chris Anulewicz and law firm Balch & Bingham for malpractice.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline on Tuesday, June 9, the Chrisley Knows Best stars claim Chris had a hand in their tax evasion and bank fraud convictions that led them to enter prison over three years ago.

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Image of Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with tax evasion and bank fraud.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with tax evasion and bank fraud.

Todd, 57, and Julie, 53, alleged that the lawyer “had no meaningful defense experience,” and the law firm did not make them aware of that. They believe Chris was only allowed to take on their case “because the Chrisley name meant money, publicity and the kind of high-profile notoriety that brings in business.”

Legal documents also reveal that Chris “found time to steer the Chrisleys into a $75,000 investment in his brother-in-law’s startup food truck business — exploiting his position as their attorney to benefit himself and his family while neglecting his duty to them.”

“The result of defendants’ conduct was a catastrophic, unforced error that sent two people to federal prison for crimes they would never have been convicted of had their lawyers done their job,” the court papers read. “The consequences of defendants’ failures were catastrophic.”

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When Were Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Time in Prison?

Image of Todd Chrisley was supposed to serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie Chrisley was set to serve seven.
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley was supposed to serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie Chrisley was set to serve seven.

In June 2022, the reality TV alums were found guilty of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. Todd began his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., while Julie was set to serve seven years at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

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Donald Trump Pardoned the Chrisleys

Image of Donald Trump let Todd and Julie Chrisley out of prison early.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump let Todd and Julie Chrisley out of prison early.

However, their time behind bars was cut short, as President Donald Trump pardoned them on May 27, 2025.

"It’s a terrible thing," Trump told the Chrisley children at the time, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."

He acknowledged, "They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing."

Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out After Her Parents' Prison Release

Image of Todd Chrisley gave a press conference with daughter Savannah after his prison release.
Source: FOX 29 Philadelphia/YouTube

Todd Chrisley gave a press conference with daughter Savannah after his prison release.

In a statement post-prison, Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley detailed how difficult it was fighting for her parents’ freedom.

"I fought hard and I was exhausted and I begged for meetings," she expressed during a May 30, 2025, press conference. "I was never too good to ask. And that's the thing, is people think, 'Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money, that we got an upper hand,' and we didn't. I had to fight and I was relentless and that's how it happened. Finally, people listened."

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