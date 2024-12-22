'I Had Nothing to Do With It': Norwegian Interviewer Kjersti Flaa Denies Being Involved in Justin Baldoni's Alleged Smear Campaign Against Blake Lively After Shocking Lawsuit
Kjersti Flaa insisted she was not part of Justin Baldoni’s alleged attempt to “destroy” Blake Lively’s reputation.
On Saturday, December 21, the interviewer — who uploaded a video of the blonde beauty behaving badly during their sit-down — denied that her video had anything to do with the Jane the Virgin alum’s supposed smear campaign against the Gossip Girl star.
“Okay, so I have to say something because now I see that things are starting to snowball and people start thinking that I had anything to do with the smear campaign against Blake Lively that was orchestrated allegedly by Justin Baldoni and his team,” Flaa began.
“I also read the article in the New York Times this morning,” she added, referencing the publication’s reporting about Baldoni’s PR team’s alleged plan to villainize Lively.
“I’ve been reading through the lawsuit and I see there’s been so much dirty work going on behind-the-scenes. I just wanted to say I had nothing to do with it. When I read the text messages that was going back and forth between Justin Baldoni’s PR team, I was as shocked and appalled, like everybody else. I would never take part in anything like that. That’s such an insult to me. And I really hope if you have time, check out my video that I just posted on YouTube where I explain things, because I don’t want a part of this. I posted a video. I showed how Blake Lively was behaving in my interview, and that’s it,” she continued.
Flaa spoke out after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us and his attempt to ruin her reputation.
“Meanwhile, an online backlash against Ms. Lively was underway. It is impossible to know how much of the negative publicity was seeded by Ms. Nathan, Mr. Wallace and their team, and how much they noticed and amplified,” the news outlet shared.
They continued seemingly alluding Flaa was involved: “On Aug. 10, Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian entertainment reporter, uploaded to YouTube a 2016 interview in which Ms. Lively snapped back when Ms. Flaa commented on her baby ‘bump’ and remained testy for the rest of the conversation. Ms. Flaa titled it ‘The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job,’ and told The Daily Mail that ‘it’s time that people behaving badly in Hollywood, or anywhere else for that matter, gets called out for it.’ It wasn’t the first time she had posted a video aligned with a client of Ms. Nathan."