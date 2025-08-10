Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Relationship Timeline: From First Meeting to Nasty Child Support Feud

Article continues below advertisement

2000: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Met on the Set of '102 Dalmatians'

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans costarred in the crime comedy film.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans first met while filming the 2000 sequel to 101 Dalmatians, titled 102 Dalmatians. They played the roles of Kevin Shepherd and Chloe Simon, respectively, in the crime comedy film. Reflecting on their first meeting, Gruffudd recalled, "It wasn't love at first sight, but it grew by working together and being around each other. The day before we met, Alice's mum died and her life had been turned upside down."

Article continues below advertisement

January 2006: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Became Engaged

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans dated for five years before their engagement.

After a few years of dating, Gruffudd popped the question to Evans on New Year's Day in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2007: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Tied the Knot in Mexico

Source: MEGA They got married a year after their engagement.

On September 14, 2007, Gruffudd and Evans exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Mexico, attended by their family and close friends. "It was an intimate gathering," a source told People at the time. "Friends and family traveled all over the world for it." Meanwhile, the Titanic actor said he was heavily involved in the nuptials as he and Evans were doing it themselves. He added, "We did the invitations, which was enough of a burden, and now of course everybody’s saying they want to come – so we're over by about 20 people, but we'll work it out."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2009: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Welcomed Their First Child Together

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans share two kids together.

Gruffudd and Evans became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, Ella Betsi, in September 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2013: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Second Child Was Born

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd said their daughter, Ella, was 'excited about the idea' of having a little sister.

Four years after their first daughter was born, Gruffudd and Evans expanded their family with the birth of their second child. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Elsie Marigold, on September 13th," they said in a statement at the time. "A little sister for Ella Betsi. We both feel very grateful and very blessed."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

January 2021: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Announced Their Split

Source: MEGA They listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021.

Gruffudd and Evans welcomed the New Year 2021 with a heartbreak when The Vampire Diaries alum announced their split in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote. "Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry." They issued a joint statement afterward, which read, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy." Two months later, Gruffudd filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, per The Blast.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2022: Ioan Gruffudd Filed for a Restraining Order

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd reportedly told Alice Evans he was unhappy in their marriage before their split.

The divorce escalated into a public feud when the Fantastic Four actor filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans. Gruffudd said in the filing, "[Evans] repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021, that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career." Evans allegedly told him she would do to him "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," adding, "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother." Gruffudd continued in the petition, "Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me." He requested that Evans stay 100 yards away from him and his now-wife, Bianca Wallace, and not to contact either of them. In response to Gruffudd's filing, the mom-of-two refuted the claims as she declared she had "no idea what [Gruffudd] is going to accuse me of." Evans insisted, "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace [of Gruffudd or Wallace]."

Article continues below advertisement

July 2023: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Finalized Their Divorce

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd began dating Bianca Wallace after his split from Alice Evans.

Gruffudd and Evans became legally divorced on July 3, 2023. "The Court finds irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and grants judgment for the dissolution of marriage as to status only, effective today," the document read.

Article continues below advertisement

2024: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Financial Dispute Began

Source: MEGA Alice Evans launched a GoFundMe as she was 'out of money for food and bills.'

Before finalizing their divorce, Evans said she was "out of money for food and bills" in a June 2022 Instagram post. She then launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of a divorce lawyer. In July 2024, The Christmas Card actress asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to order Gruffudd to pay her more child and spousal support as she could no longer "financially support" their kids. "While I am struggling to put food on the table for our children, Ioan is jet setting around the world," she noted in the documents, claiming she began applying for food stamps. "Based upon stories in the media, Ioan purchased an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée and they recently purchased new Rolex watches." She was also reportedly behind on rent and utility payments at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2025: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Appeared in Court Over Support Issues

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd appeared in court along with his pregnant wife.