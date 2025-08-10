Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Relationship Timeline: From First Meeting to Nasty Child Support Feud
2000: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Met on the Set of '102 Dalmatians'
Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans first met while filming the 2000 sequel to 101 Dalmatians, titled 102 Dalmatians. They played the roles of Kevin Shepherd and Chloe Simon, respectively, in the crime comedy film.
Reflecting on their first meeting, Gruffudd recalled, "It wasn't love at first sight, but it grew by working together and being around each other. The day before we met, Alice's mum died and her life had been turned upside down."
January 2006: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Became Engaged
After a few years of dating, Gruffudd popped the question to Evans on New Year's Day in 2006.
September 2007: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Tied the Knot in Mexico
On September 14, 2007, Gruffudd and Evans exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Mexico, attended by their family and close friends.
"It was an intimate gathering," a source told People at the time. "Friends and family traveled all over the world for it."
Meanwhile, the Titanic actor said he was heavily involved in the nuptials as he and Evans were doing it themselves.
He added, "We did the invitations, which was enough of a burden, and now of course everybody’s saying they want to come – so we're over by about 20 people, but we'll work it out."
September 2009: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Welcomed Their First Child Together
Gruffudd and Evans became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, Ella Betsi, in September 2009.
September 2013: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Second Child Was Born
Four years after their first daughter was born, Gruffudd and Evans expanded their family with the birth of their second child.
"We are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Elsie Marigold, on September 13th," they said in a statement at the time. "A little sister for Ella Betsi. We both feel very grateful and very blessed."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
January 2021: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Announced Their Split
Gruffudd and Evans welcomed the New Year 2021 with a heartbreak when The Vampire Diaries alum announced their split in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
"Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote. "Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."
They issued a joint statement afterward, which read, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Two months later, Gruffudd filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage, per The Blast.
February 2022: Ioan Gruffudd Filed for a Restraining Order
The divorce escalated into a public feud when the Fantastic Four actor filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans.
Gruffudd said in the filing, "[Evans] repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021, that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."
Evans allegedly told him she would do to him "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," adding, "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother."
Gruffudd continued in the petition, "Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."
He requested that Evans stay 100 yards away from him and his now-wife, Bianca Wallace, and not to contact either of them.
In response to Gruffudd's filing, the mom-of-two refuted the claims as she declared she had "no idea what [Gruffudd] is going to accuse me of."
Evans insisted, "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace [of Gruffudd or Wallace]."
July 2023: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Finalized Their Divorce
Gruffudd and Evans became legally divorced on July 3, 2023.
"The Court finds irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and grants judgment for the dissolution of marriage as to status only, effective today," the document read.
2024: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' Financial Dispute Began
Before finalizing their divorce, Evans said she was "out of money for food and bills" in a June 2022 Instagram post. She then launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of a divorce lawyer.
In July 2024, The Christmas Card actress asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to order Gruffudd to pay her more child and spousal support as she could no longer "financially support" their kids.
"While I am struggling to put food on the table for our children, Ioan is jet setting around the world," she noted in the documents, claiming she began applying for food stamps. "Based upon stories in the media, Ioan purchased an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée and they recently purchased new Rolex watches."
She was also reportedly behind on rent and utility payments at the time.
July 2025: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Appeared in Court Over Support Issues
In photos obtained by OK!, Gruffudd was spotted arriving at a Los Angeles courthouse with Wallace amid his heated child support battle against Evans.
A report noted the exes ignored each other while in the courthouse. As the hearing was delayed for 90 minutes, the judge rescheduled it for August 12.