Irina Shayk Puts Bikini Body on Display During Vacation With Daughter Lea, 7, as Ex Bradley Cooper Spends MDW With Gigi Hadid: Photos
Irina Shayk and her daughter, 7-year-old Lea De Seine, had some one-on-one time at the beach over Memorial Day Weekend.
On Monday, May 27, the model shared several snaps from their excursion, captioning the Instagram post, "The weekend away with my ❤️ 🐾."
The images showed the ladies' feet in the sand, the tot on a playground and a few of Shayk in a black bikini.
The mom-of-one, 38 — who co-parents Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, 49 — shared more photos in her Instagram Story, revealing they hung out with local animals, ate treats from an ice cream truck and more.
Meanwhile, the tot's dad — who brought her to the May 17 NYC premiere of his movie IF — spent his MDW with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 29, in Napa, Calif. The stars were seen dancing in the crowd at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival, and at one point, the Oscar nominee even performed.
"Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper," Eddie Vedder announced before the two belted out a duet of the tune "Maybe It's Time" from Cooper's flick A Star Is Born.
The outing marked the second time the couple was seen grooving together, as they attended Taylor Swift's May 12 concert alongside the Grammy winner's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
The NFL star called the pair "amazing," noting all of them had a "blast" at the show.
Despite Cooper and Hadid's 20-year age gap, an insider claimed their loved ones think they're a great match, especially since the latter is also a parent, sharing daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, 31.
"Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future," the source said. "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones and parenthood."
"Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together," an additional source shared with a news outlet.
"They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily," the source spilled. "They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out."