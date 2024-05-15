Home > Couples > Travis Kelce COUPLES Travis Kelce Had a 'Blast' With 'Amazing' Couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper During Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Paris Show Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

The 34-year-old athlete said he had a “blast” dancing alongside the couple — who were first romantically linked in October 2023 — throughout the concert on Sunday, May 12. The football star — who debuted his relationship with the pop princess in September 2023 — then called the actor, 49, and the supermodel, 29, an “amazing” duo before recalling a moment when his mama bonded with Cooper’s mom.

“He was opening a restaurant … and they were doing a fun event. Mom pulled up and so did Bradley’s mom,” Kelce said of the Maestro lead. The podcaster then praised his lover for her “unbelievable” performance at the La Défense Arena.

Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper all sat together at Taylor Swift's fourth Paris show.

“Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything,” he explained. “I enjoyed every bit of it.” As OK! previously reported, Swift gave her beau a few sweet shout-outs during her concert.

At one point, the “Fortnight” singer even mentioned Kelce’s jersey number, 87, before performing “The Alchemy,” a song rumored to be about her romance with the hunk. "Can you believe this is our 87th show of the Eras tour?" the blonde beauty told the packed stadium.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first romantically linked in October 2023.

Other cute moments between the couple included the 34-year-old musician blowing a kiss to her man, pointing to him during "Blank Space" when she said the line, "Because you know I love the players” and looking up at him after she finished "So High School," another track believed to be about Kelce. The Grammy winner even changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference Kelce, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," instead of "Karma is the guy on the screen."

Bradley Cooper shares a daughter with ex Irina Shayk.

Lastly, many noticed how Swift debuted a yellow and reddish outfit for her 1989 set, a possible nod to the Chiefs' colors. Fans later gushed over how the “Cruel Summer” songstress put her love for the three-time Super Bowl champion on display.

"The French fans are literally third wheeling between Taylor and Travis tonight," one person wrote, while another exclaimed, "TAYLOR PERFORMING THE ALCHEMY WITH TRAVIS IN THE CROWD AT THE 87TH SHOW OF THE ERAS TOUR I AM NOT OKAY."