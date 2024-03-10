Second Chance? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Want to Make Their Relationship 'Work This Time'
Kendall Jenner seems to be getting back together with her ex!
After The Kardashians star and her former flame Devin Booker were spotted together at the 2024 Super Bowl, a source revealed the duo — who originally dated from 2020 to 2022 — are giving it another try.
“They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” the insider said of the 28-year-old model and the 27-year-old NBA star.
The pair reportedly split in November 2022 due to their busy schedules, however, this time they seem to hope to get past the difficulties.
“Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else,” the source confessed. “But they both want to try and make it work this time.”
As OK! previously reported the confidante’s intel came after another insider revealed the athlete and reality TV star have been "spending more time together lately."
They clarified that although the two celebs are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything," they are currently seeing each other again.
The rekindled romance came just after Jenner and ex Bad Bunny split in December 2023.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things have slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source said at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the insider added. "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
While the Kardashian-Jenner family allegedly approved of the middle sister’s relationship with Bunny, pals of the star expressed other opinions.
"It’s very up and down — and extremely unhealthy," a separate insider claimed. "When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit."
"It's destabilizing for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it," they shared, noting Jenner’s friends "never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the insider concluded, "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."
