Beaming Hoda Kotb Picks Up Daughter From School In First Outing Since 'Today' Absence Due To A 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb appeared to be in great spirits while picking up her oldest daughter from school in her first sighting since stepping back from the Today show to deal with a personal family matter.
The television journalist was photographed on Wednesday, March 1, walking alongside daughter Haley, 6, who was riding a scooter after her day at school. The mother-of-two was seen chatting away with her little one and, at one point, handed her something with a smile on her face.
Despite dealing with personal matters behind closed doors, Kotb — who kept warm in a puffy white coat and matching beanie — seemed relaxed during her outing with Haley.
This was the first time Kotb has been seen since her absence from the Today show, as she was last in her chair during the Friday, February 17, episode.
Her cohosts finally addressed her days-long absence during the Wednesday, March 1, broadcast of the NBC morning show, with fellow anchor Craig Melvin telling viewers at home: "We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with."
The update came just one day after Kotb's right-hand woman, Savannah Guthrie, was suddenly pulled off air on Tuesday, February 28, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kotb has remained tight-lipped about the situation, but she had hinted at personal woes via Instagram late last month. The Today With Hoda & Jenna host raised eyebrows on Monday, February 27, when she posted a picture of the words “Choose Hope” via Instagram.
She also shared inspirational quotes about being “brave” and “strong” amid “dark clouds," as OK! reported, leaving her fans in distress over what could be going on.
One concerned fan penned in her comments section: "Ok. Seriously…what is going on with you? I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts…worried about you," while another pleaded for her return, admitting the show isn't the same without her.
"Find it difficult to watch with you not being there," a third admirer wrote.
And while many social media users sent love and prayers to Kotb and her family, some dissatisfied fans expressed their frustration over Kotb choosing to keep her personal life private.
"Seems odd you aren't responding to all those worried about you," one wrote, with another chiming in to ask, "why can't you just tell us what's going on?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained photos of Kotb's sighting with her daughter.