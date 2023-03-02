Beaming Hoda Kotb Picks Up Daughter From School In First Outing Since 'Today' Absence Due To A 'Family Health Matter'

Hoda Kotb appeared to be in great spirits while picking up her oldest daughter from school in her first sighting since stepping back from the Today show to deal with a personal family matter.

The television journalist was photographed on Wednesday, March 1, walking alongside daughter Haley, 6, who was riding a scooter after her day at school. The mother-of-two was seen chatting away with her little one and, at one point, handed her something with a smile on her face.