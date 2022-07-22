Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Latest Photos
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally engaged? The reality star, 24, recently posted some photos that had fans wondering if she was hosting a bridal shower, as she wore a white cone dress while some of her friends and family, including sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, wore an all-black outfit.
“IS SHE GETTING MARRIED? WHY IS SHE THE ONLY ONE IN WHITE,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments section.
Adding fuel to the fire, an account that claimed to be Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason alleged that the mom-of-two was celebrating a big milestone.
However, Kourtney shut down the rumors on social media. "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family," the Poosh founder stated.
Jenner and Scott, 31, got back together in 2020, and earlier this year, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, seem in a good place at the moment, but it's not out of the question that they may make things official down the line. An insider revealed the two haven't "ruled out" getting engaged one day.
“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” the source told Us Weekly. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”
The makeup mogul “goes back and forth about engagement and marriage,” the insider continued, adding, “She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”
At the end of the day, the TV personality and the rapper are "happy and chill right now" with where their relationship stands, the insider noted. "It's all good."