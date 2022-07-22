Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Latest Photos

Adding fuel to the fire, an account that claimed to be Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason alleged that the mom-of-two was celebrating a big milestone.

However, Kourtney shut down the rumors on social media. "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family," the Poosh founder stated.