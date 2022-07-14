The star has also put an emphasis on healing, as she admitted bouncing back after the pregnancy has been a tough process.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," Jenner confessed. "I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me either."