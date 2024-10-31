Iskra Lawrence Coins Her Postpartum Journey the 'Snap Forward': 'My Body Had to Change A Lot'
Iskra Lawrence, who is best known for challenging the beauty standards within the fashion industry, is now embracing a new stage of life after welcoming her second child earlier this month.
"I view it as a snap forward. I know I can never go back, and I never did," Lawrence exclusively tells OK! while discussing her upcoming appearance at The BodCon. "The way I saw my body before my first baby is different from how it was after having him."
"I was already preparing myself for it to look different again and not expecting things to be the same because they have to change," the businesswoman adds, addressing the pressure to "snap back" after pregnancy. "My body had to change, grow, stretch and accommodate a human."
Lawrence’s online authenticity inspires millions of women, and as she embraces the role of raising her daughter, she hopes to instill valuable lessons in both her little ones.
"The work begins really young. It's obviously how they see you showing up and how you speak to yourself," she admits. "I have even had interventions with my family members to make sure that anytime they're talking about the babies and the children, they're affirming positive things."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lawrence's partner, Philip Payne, coined the term "productive emotions," and his approach helps the duo guide their kids to "never brush anything under the carpet."
"I'm trying to set my children up so they know their sense of self-worth is because of who they are and all the wonderful things about them, not the way they look," Lawrence notes. "Especially in a world where women's main form of currency is their appearance, it's pivotal for me to teach my daughter that the most important thing is not for her to be pretty."
Aside from Lawrence's postpartum mindset, she's using her influence to empower others at the The BodCon Virtual Conference, which will occur on Sunday, November 3.
"It feels full circle because it's a never-ending journey when we talk about body acceptance," she admits when discussing the upcoming gathering. "I just feel like there are so many icons that are part of this wonderful conference that I'm excited to learn from."
"My life is in a completely different season from when I started off talking about body acceptance," the mother-of-two notes. "It's cool to be able to share because the mission is always the same: to empower others to love themselves as they are."
As Lawrence and The BodCon work to create a safe space for women of all sizes, trending weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have sparked fears that societal beauty expectations are shifting back toward the extreme diet trends of the early 2000s.
"I think people who saw growth and how progressive it felt are feeling scared about what's happening because it feels out of our control," the blonde beauty says when discussing the evolution of representation. "It's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but I think it's multiple reasons, and it's scary because the feedback from brands is that plus sizes don't sell. Everyone can lean on this statement and use it as an excuse to not progress, not push forward and actually go backward."
"In a lot of cases, we're seeing extended sizing coming out of stores, brands not doing it," she notes. "That is terrifying because it feels like a blanket statement people are using and falling back on, not actually delving deeper into what is going on because there are women in plus-sized bodies who want to wear clothes."