Iskra Lawrence Coins Her Postpartum Journey the 'Snap Forward': 'My Body Had to Change A Lot'

"I view it as a snap forward. I know I can never go back, and I never did," Lawrence exclusively tells OK! while discussing her upcoming appearance at The BodCon. "The way I saw my body before my first baby is different from how it was after having him."

"I was already preparing myself for it to look different again and not expecting things to be the same because they have to change," the businesswoman adds, addressing the pressure to "snap back" after pregnancy. "My body had to change, grow, stretch and accommodate a human."