Iskra Lawrence Says Her Second Pregnancy Is 'Vastly Different' Than Her First: 'I Really Struggled'
Iskra Lawrence is finally feeling good as she awaits for baby No. 2 to come!
"It’s been so vastly different, and the first four months I really struggled with non-stop nausea and tiredness, which I had none of my first pregnancy, as well a little swelling and stiffness in my body. However, it’s flown by way quicker than my previous pregnancy, and I can’t believe she will be here so soon!" the star, 33, who recently modeled in Bugaboo's 25th anniversary campaign shoot, exclusively tells OK!.
In the meantime, the blonde beauty's partner, Philip Payne, is taking care of his lady by getting her an amazing "prenatal spa day," in addition to other gestures. "He is the most supportive partner, allowing me to travel and work and not have to stress about looking after my son. He is very much my rock and keeps holding me and our family down," Lawrence, who also shares son Alpha, 4, with Payne, gushes.
Fortunately, Alpha is also on board with getting a sibling. "He's so, so excited! He’s been getting books for her and always brings her up — it’s adorable. I know I’ll be an emotional mess the day they meet!" she shares, adding that she's ready to not stress anymore when the baby finally arrives. "Parenting isn’t perfect, and I’m excited to just be more present and less filled with worry and anxiety."
"It very much feels like our daughter will complete our family — for now, you never know — but I know my son wanted a sister so badly and is so excited for the friendship and connection for life," she adds, noting that she is obsessed with "the unconditional love I get to give and receive" from her kiddo.
"The memories we get to make as a family and knowing my family loves me for me, and I will always be enough for them is the best part about motherhood," she states.
Though it looks like the model has it all together, she admits that she has mom guilt "everyday" like everyone else.
"I wish being a stay at home mom was an option, but I also love my brand Saltair so much. I can’t imagine not working, so I just try to remember this is a start-up season and I’m doing my best," she says.
Lawrence also has a positive outlook when tackling the day.
"I do try to plan as much as possible and try to prioritize my to-do list, but I also create healthy boundaries and not set myself up with unrealistic ambitions. I have a saying: 'If it has to be now, it has to be no.' If that’s a stressful deadline or decision etc., it gives me peace of mind. Motherhood has taught me to be more patient with myself and others and know that I just need to do my best and that will be enough," she continues. "I hope I can show others that being imperfectly perfect and themselves is their super power and that they are always enough."
Since the U.K. native is soaking up motherhood, she was thrilled to work with Bugaboo on their "Class of Bugaboo" Campaign, which celebrates 25 years of their iconic stroller brand. The campaign features Bugaboo strollers since its launch in 1999 through now, and each stroller will be highlighted with a portrait that nods to the year that model was released.
"I was lucky enough to work with Bugaboo on a very special campaign celebrating 25 years of their iconic strollers while taking a stroll down memory lane — literally — as they shot Bugaboo parents from over the years," she shares. "I actually got to model with one of their upcoming brand new product launches, which comes out this September, and for a growing family like mine, it is the perfect addition to the Bugaboo family."
Lawrence, along with other A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid and more, are all big fans of the brand, which made the collab even sweeter for the entrepreneur.
"First of all, the Bugaboo strollers are chic, no questions asked, so that combined with their innovation, which makes their strollers convenient, comfortable and compact when they need to be, I can feel good about strolling with my growing family," she says. "I’m so excited to put some of Bugaboo’s latest and greatest products to the test with my soon to be family-of-four. My favorite time of year is fall in Texas, and I can’t wait for us to go out on daily walks together."
She adds, "Modern day moms like myself are non-stop and Bugaboo has strollers for each mother’s needs. Whether you need something compact and travel-friendly or something bigger as your daily stroller. They are all so easy to maneuver, simple to store and get you from point A to point B without a fuss, and in mom world, that is a big deal."