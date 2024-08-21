Iskra Lawrence Says Her Second Pregnancy Is 'Vastly Different' Than Her First: 'I Really Struggled'

Though it looks like the model has it all together, she admits that she has mom guilt "everyday" like everyone else.

"I wish being a stay at home mom was an option, but I also love my brand Saltair so much. I can’t imagine not working, so I just try to remember this is a start-up season and I’m doing my best," she says.

Lawrence also has a positive outlook when tackling the day.

"I do try to plan as much as possible and try to prioritize my to-do list, but I also create healthy boundaries and not set myself up with unrealistic ambitions. I have a saying: 'If it has to be now, it has to be no.' If that’s a stressful deadline or decision etc., it gives me peace of mind. Motherhood has taught me to be more patient with myself and others and know that I just need to do my best and that will be enough," she continues. "I hope I can show others that being imperfectly perfect and themselves is their super power and that they are always enough."