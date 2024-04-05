Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Shocking Divorce 'Had Nothing' to Do With Rebel Wilson's Recent Allegations Against Actor
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced they were calling it quits after 13 years of marriage — just a few days after the actor was accused of sexually assaulting Rebel Wilson when they worked together on 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.
However, the pair's split has "nothing to do" with the Pitch Perfect's star recent allegations, which she detailed in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.
“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” an insider dished to Us Weekly. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who share three children, confirmed they were calling it quits on Friday, April 5.
“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote via their Instagram Stories. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”
They added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”
Meanwhile, Cohen, 52, has been in the headlines in the past few days as Wilson, 44, claimed he was a "massive a-------" when they starred in the flick together.
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," Wilson — who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales — wrote on her Instagram Story in late March. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
Wilson then unveiled the identify of the mysterious star.
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," the blonde beauty wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 24. "The ‘a------’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
For his part, Cohen fired back at Wilson's claims, denying anything ever went down on set.
“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Cohen told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25.
While talking to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show in early April, Wilson shared why she decided to throw Cohen under the bus.
“I thought having a chance to write a memoir, I’m just going to be totally open and honest about things that happened to me, and that chapter, Chapter 23 in the book if you get it, it’s just about the biggest a------ I worked with in Hollywood,” Wilson explained. “And so it’s what happened to me, but the book itself is obviously not about this one guy. That is one thing in one chapter.”