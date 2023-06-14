Ivanka Trump Calls Donald Trump 'an Incredible Father' on 77th Birthday After Florida Arrest
One day after Donald Trump was arrested for holding onto classified documents post-presidency, Ivanka Trump made it clear she supports her father no matter what.
"Happy Birthday, Dad! You are an incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve," the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 14.
The day prior, it was revealed that the 77-year-old made an appearance at his granddaughter's bat mitzvah amid his legal woes.
"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.🌟 From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone. We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life. 💖✨," the 41-year-old businesswoman captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on June 12.
"Thank you Dad and Melania for throwing Arabella the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-lago a few weeks ago in advance of her Bat Mitzvah! It was very special. We love you both so much!" Ivanka added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump made a speech after being arraigned and continued to deny he did anything wrong.
"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures. The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more," he said in his speech on June 13.