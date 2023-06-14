POTUS War: Donald Trump Labels Joe Biden the 'Most Corrupt President' After He 'Tried to Destroy American Democracy'
Donald Trump is blaming President Joe Biden for the controversial republican's two arrests within less than three months.
On Wednesday, June 14, the former POTUS slammed Biden's leadership just hours after he was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 13, in Miami and indicted on 37 federal charges in relation to his classified documents scandal.
"Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our Country, but perhaps, even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists, tried to destroy American Democracy!" Trump wrote via his social media app, Truth Social, around midnight.
He further ranted about the hefty amount of charges he was hit with and dropped wild accusations against the Commander-in-Chief.
"It's no coincidence that these charges against me came down the VERY SAME DAY evidence revealed Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from Ukraine!" Trump harshly claimed.
On Thursday, June 8, Biden was questioned during a joint White House press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the alleged payment he received during his time as vice president, according to a news publication.
"Where's the money?" the 80-year-old quipped when asked what he would say to congressional republicans, before adding: "I'm joking. It's a load of malarkey."
Before attempting to turn attention away from his indictment by verbally attacking Biden, Trump defended his actions earlier on Tuesday and tried to provide his fans with an explanation as to why his Mar-a-Lago estate stored a large amount of boxes filled with classified documents.
"Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes," Trump stated during a speech in Bedminster, N.J., as OK! previously reported.
"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures," he claimed.
"The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more," Trump added, vehemently denying the boxes were filled with any sort of classified materials.
