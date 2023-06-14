POTUS War: Donald Trump Labels Joe Biden the 'Most Corrupt President' After He 'Tried to Destroy American Democracy'

"Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes," Trump stated during a speech in Bedminster, N.J., as OK! previously reported.

"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures," he claimed.