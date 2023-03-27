Ivanka Trump Enjoys David Guetta Concert As She Continues To 'Want Nothing To Do' With Dad Donald's Anticipated Arrest
Ivanka Trump is focused on her family-of-five — and some much-needed fun — in the weeks surrounding her father, former President Donald Trump's highly-publicized arrest drama.
On Sunday, March 26, the 41-year-old enjoyed an exciting evening at Ultra Music Festival in Miami Beach, Fla., as she sat in the packed crowd at Bayfront Park to watch David Guetta take the stage for his concert setlist.
Ivanka was seated in what seemed to be a private section of the venue, and took to her Instagram Story to showcase footage from the lively performance.
The former Senior Advisor to the Trump administration's Sunday festivities came just a few days after a source spilled the mother-of-three doesn't want to be involved in her dad's recent attention-seeking legal woes.
Donald faces a potential arrest if indicted for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 worth in hush money to silence the adult film star from speaking out about her alleged affair with the Republican politician prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"They want nothing to do with this," an insider spilled of Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, mere months after the businesswoman revealed she would be stepping away from politics and would not endorse or contribute to Donald's 2024 presidential candidacy.
"They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment," the source explained of the couple, who tied the knot in 2009 and share three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7.
“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them," the insider added, noting how the former first daughter and Jared are "happy building their life in Miami."
Just as much as Ivanka and her husband want nothing to do with Donald's most recent legal drama, even his own wife, Melania Trump, refuses to be a part of it.
"She wants to be away from it. She wants to protect Barron," the source dished regarding Donald and Melania's 17-year-old son, Barron.
"Melania is lying very low," the insider pointed out, as Donald continues to socialize and pretend nothing can go wrong.
"She hasn’t been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn’t been social," the source concluded.