'Angry' Melania Trump Surrounds Herself With People Who Don't Say 'Bad Things About' Husband Donald Trump As Stormy Daniels Legal Drama Looms

"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source spilled to an outlet in a recent interview.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source added, also confirming the former First Lady hasn't been pleased with talk of Donald's alleged 2006 affair for several years now. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."