'Angry' Melania Trump Surrounds Herself With People Who Don't Say 'Bad Things About' Husband Donald Trump As Stormy Daniels Legal Drama Looms
Melania Trump is struggling to stay positive following husband Donald Trump's ongoing legal drama connected to his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The mother-of-one — who shares 17-year-old son Barron with the embattled politician — is holed up at their shared Florida home where she is focusing on family and friends, rather than the swirling rumors of her husband's allegedly impending arrest.
"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source spilled to an outlet in a recent interview.
"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source added, also confirming the former First Lady hasn't been pleased with talk of Donald's alleged 2006 affair for several years now. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
The source also clarified that Melania "wants to ignore" the happenings of the Manhattan DA's investigation into the 76-year-old "and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight."
Despite the ongoing legal drama, Melania, who reportedly has a separate bedroom from the ex POTUS, still "does very well with all of her socializing duties" and has been seen alongside her husband at recent events.
"They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own," the source continued. "They don't spend that much time together."
Instead, Melania is focused on other members of her family — specifically, Barron, who the source described as a "sweet boy who has a loving family around him."
"He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him, but he is free around Mar-a-Lago," the source noted. "They are low-key with their socializing."
The source spoke with People on Melania's reaction to the ongoing investigation.