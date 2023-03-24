Melania Trump Shielding Son Barron From Dad Donald's Arrest Drama; Former First Lady 'Wants to Be Away From It'
Though former President Donald Trump’s potential arrest might feel like Christmas to him, his family is far from thrilled while awaiting the 76-year-old’s looming fate.
Donald’s wife, Melania Trump, is specifically annoyed by her husband’s highly publicized legal drama, as she is attempting to keep the scandalous matters away from their 17-year-old son, Barron.
"She wants to be away from it. She wants to protect Barron," a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, March 23, just two days after the Republican politician falsely predicted he would be taken away in handcuffs in Manhattan.
"Melania is lying very low," the insider dished of the former first lady, who tied the knot with Donald in 2005.
"She hasn’t been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn’t been social," the source concluded of the model, whose actions have been quite the opposite of her husband's.
As OK! previously reported, Donald and his team “are very pumped about” the crazed attention he has been receiving, as the entire nation waits to learn the suspenseful news of whether he will be indicted. The former president’s potential arrest would follow the completion of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s investigation into Donald reportedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.
"The Manhattan DA, NYPD and even the Department of Justice were trying to work out a quiet handover coordinated with the Secret Service — and Trump was having none of that," a separate source spilled in regard to why the controversial politician leaked news of his own plausible arrest. "If an indictment and arrest happens, he wants it to be public."
Donald’s team even wants to "film and document it with their own camera crew" and be the first to release his mug shot to the media.
"They are loving this stuff," the insider confessed, as an additional source pointed out Donald is "reveling in being back in the news and the center of attention."
"He thinks this 'trumped-up charge' will help him with his base," they concluded.
