Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Share Sweet Snaps From Prague After Accepting Award For Late Ivana Trump

This isn’t the first time Ivanka has spoken candidly about her late mother, describing the former Trump family matriarch as being “wicked” and having “vim” and “vigor,” praising her “joy and self-confidence.”

“She was my role model,” the businesswoman remembered during an interview earlier this year, adding that “no matter how busy” her mother’s agenda became, “she was always there for us.”

“Always there to comfort us,” the mom-of-three continued. “She knew what it meant to demonstrate ownership. My mother was a role model for all of us in the business world. No matter where you go or who you meet, you must recognize there were not too many like her in anyone’s life.”