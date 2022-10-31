Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Share Sweet Snaps From Prague After Accepting Award For Late Ivana Trump
Pretty in Prague!
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, recently enjoyed some romantic time together in Prague, Czech Republic. On Sunday, October 23, the fashion maven took to Instagram to share a few sweet snaps from their time abroad.
“Thank you Prague 🇨🇿,” the entrepreneur captioned the carousel, which featured photos of her and her hubby posing in front of various landmarks and meeting various government officials.
Just days earlier, the model made headlines after accepting a national Czech Republic state award on behalf of her late mother, Ivana Trump, who passed away at age 73 this past July.
On Friday, October 29, Ivanka, Jared and the model's older brother, Donald Trump Jr., attended a ceremony at Prague Castle honoring Ivana as well as several other award recipients, including tennis star Ivan Lendl and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The trio also reportedly had a private meeting with Czech President Milos Zeman prior to the ceremony.
Though Ivana, who was married to business mogul Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990 — their divorce finalized in 1992 — first moved to the United States in the ‘70s, she reportedly kept close to her home country.
This isn’t the first time Ivanka has spoken candidly about her late mother, describing the former Trump family matriarch as being “wicked” and having “vim” and “vigor,” praising her “joy and self-confidence.”
“She was my role model,” the businesswoman remembered during an interview earlier this year, adding that “no matter how busy” her mother’s agenda became, “she was always there for us.”
“Always there to comfort us,” the mom-of-three continued. “She knew what it meant to demonstrate ownership. My mother was a role model for all of us in the business world. No matter where you go or who you meet, you must recognize there were not too many like her in anyone’s life.”
Ivanka also cited her mother’s Czech heritage as part of what helped refine the '80s icon's famous high-end tastes.
“The Czech Republic background was her rationale for loving the fine things,” she explained. “For what was rich. What spelled glamour. Seeing the best is what defined who she was.”
Reuters previously reported on Ivanka and Jared’s trip to the Czech Republic.