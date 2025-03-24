Ivanka Trump Gushes She's 'So Happy' for Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods After They Confirmed Their Romance
Ivanka Trump has given her seal of approval to Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's romance.
Hours after the professional golfer confirmed he was dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife via Instagram, Ivanka gushed over the pair in the comments section of the post.
"So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰," the former fashion designer, 43, gushed under the photos.
As OK! reported, Tiger's Sunday, March 23, upload featured a picture of him and Vanessa, 47, smiling and one of the mom-of-five cuddled up with her man as they relaxed on a hammock.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" the dad-of-two, 49, captioned the post. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Rumors about the new couple surfaced just a week earlier, with one insider claiming they first linked up right before Thanksgiving.
"They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents," one source said of the stars.
"They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values," the insider continued, pointing out how the athlete has "always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him."
Another insider said Vanessa "comes to his place on [Florida's] Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week."
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together," they added.
It's unclear how the two first started talking, though it was revealed Vanessa's eldest child, daughter Kai Trump, 17, goes to the same high school as Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren's kids, son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17.
In fact, Charlie and Kai both recently competed at the Sage Valley golf tournament in South Carolina — but unfortunately, Kai finished last with Charlie coming in 32nd place out of 36.
Vanessa and Don Jr. share four other children and were married from 2005 to 2018.
Tiger was married to Elin, 45, from 2004 to 2010, when their union infamously ended due to the dad-of-two's cheating scandal after sleeping with multiple women.
Woods' romance before dating Vanessa also ended poorly, as ex Erica Herman filed a lawsuit against him and claimed she was owed $30 million after Woods allegedly locked her out of their home. In regards to an NDA she signed, the restaurant manager cited the Speak Out Act, which makes NDAs void in cases of sexual assault.