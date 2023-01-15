Look Back At 7 Of Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Cutest Family Photos As Pair Work To Overcome Rough Patch

Since leaving her White House post in January 2021, Ivanka Trump and her husband of 13 years, Jared Kushner, have made spending quality time with their three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, a top priority.

However, despite putting on a united front when they're with their kids, rumors have been swirling over the past few months that the spouses' marriage is deteriorating. The twosome have yet to comment on the speculation, but as OK! reported, the former pageant star has been seen without her wedding ring.

Take a look at some of the family-of-five's sweetest moments together.