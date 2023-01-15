Look Back At 7 Of Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Cutest Family Photos As Pair Work To Overcome Rough Patch
Since leaving her White House post in January 2021, Ivanka Trump and her husband of 13 years, Jared Kushner, have made spending quality time with their three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, a top priority.
However, despite putting on a united front when they're with their kids, rumors have been swirling over the past few months that the spouses' marriage is deteriorating. The twosome have yet to comment on the speculation, but as OK! reported, the former pageant star has been seen without her wedding ring.
Take a look at some of the family-of-five's sweetest moments together.
Back in September, the fashion designer and her two eldest children honored the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah by helping elderly people in their new home state of Florida. The trio delivered "food, flowers, toiletries and homemade dog treats" to older adults who would be spending the new year alone.
All the fall things! In October, the brood headed to a local farm to go apple picking.
Earlier this year, the duo and their tykes all wore shades of blue while attending Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' wedding in early November.
Amid the celebration, Trump took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap depicting her family posing in the Palm Beach, Fla., locale.
Game on! This past Thanksgiving, Trump and her brood spent the holiday in Qatar for some family fun at the 2022 World Cup.
“Theo getting into the World Cup spirit!” the mom-of-three captioned photos from the match, which showed the tot dressed in a sports jersey.
"Horsin' around," the blonde beauty simply captioned this December 2022 snap as she and her eldest hit the grassy fields.
Last month, Trump uploaded a slew of snaps from a mother-daughter trip to Paris, where they checked out the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, several other landmarks and went ice skating.
"Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah!" the mom-of-three gushed as they stood in front of several lit menorahs last month.