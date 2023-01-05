OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl

By:

Jan. 5 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Though she may have been notably MIA from her famous father Donald Trump’s annual Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala, former first daughter Ivanka Trump rang in 2023 with a bang — and without a wedding band.

On Sunday, January 1, the fashion mogul, who is rumored to be on the outs with husband Jared Kushner, was spotted enjoying some solo time with pals, partaking in a paddleball game at a friend’s home in Miami, Fla, Radar Online reported.

Though Trump opted for a sleek, relatively minimalist look during her day out, donning a white tennis dress with a matching visor, sneakers and socks, the mom-of-three was notably missing a few key accessories — namely her husband, Kushner, and her wedding ring.

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER TO LIST MIAMI CONDO FOR $18.8 MILLION AS RUMORS OF MARITAL STRIFE SWIRL

Ivanka’s bling-less outing comes on the heels of her and her hubby of 13 years first sparking rift rumors after appearing distant and “cold” while attending a yacht party at Miami’s Bay of Biscayne early last month.

“I never saw them interact,” an unnamed onlooker spilled of their icy interaction — or lack thereof. “They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances.”

“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance,” the source noted. “Never too close; never too far apart.”

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER SPARK RIFT RUMORS AFTER ACTING 'COLD' AT RECENT MIAMI BASH

Yet it seems Trump took this space in stride, boasting “a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her.”

    Days later, an insider close to the pair elaborated on their tense body language, describing their union as a “toxic situation.”

    “It’s all falling apart,” an insider previously said of the pair’s high-profile rift. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

    Meanwhile, their tension is nothing new, with the source explaining that the current state of their marriage dates back to how Trump’s father handled his loss to current Commander-in-Chief ​​Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, which ultimately led to the Capitol Attack nearly two years ago.

    “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the insider dished.

    “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers,” the continued. “But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”

