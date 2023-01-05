Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl

Though she may have been notably MIA from her famous father Donald Trump’s annual Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala, former first daughter Ivanka Trump rang in 2023 with a bang — and without a wedding band.

On Sunday, January 1, the fashion mogul, who is rumored to be on the outs with husband Jared Kushner, was spotted enjoying some solo time with pals, partaking in a paddleball game at a friend’s home in Miami, Fla, Radar Online reported.