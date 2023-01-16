Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Enjoy Romantic Date Night As Rumors Of Marital Woes Run Rampant
As rumors of trouble in paradise mount, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoyed a romantic dinner date.
The daughter of Donald Trump posted a snap from the couple's date night on Sunday, January 15, showing the duo posing close together at the dinner table.
Trump wore a black tank top with her blonde locks down for the outing to Miami Beach's Call Me Gaby, while her husband opted for a navy, plaid button down over a black top. The 41-year-old's wedding ring was notably absent from her ring finger.
LOOK BACK AT 7 OF IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER'S CUTEST FAMILY PHOTOS AS PAIR WORK TO OVERCOME ROUGH PATCH
Trump captioned her Instagram post with two black heart emojis.
Despite the loved-up photo, rumors have been swirling about their marital woes ever since Trump and Kushner appeared distant and “cold” while attending a yacht party in Miami, Flor., during Art Basel.
“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," said a source, who added: "As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance."
- Look Back At 7 Of Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Cutest Family Photos As Pair Work To Overcome Rough Patch
- Ivanka Trump Parties With Friends In $47K Per Month Apartment As Jared Kushner Divorce Rumors Swirl
- Ivanka Trump Spends Sunny Day With Kids After Stepping Away From Dad Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
A source then spilled shortly after the sighting of their relationship, "It’s all falling apart. They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
"It’s a toxic situation right now," they added.
It seems their troubles first began when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election, as the source explained, "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children."
"But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!" they continued.
BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP CUTS OUT DONALD TRUMP JR.'S GIRLFRIEND KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE FROM TIFFANY TRUMP'S WEDDING PHOTOS
Trump announced in November 2022 that she was stepping back from politics after the former POTUS declared he would be running for the White House in 2024.
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” another source shared late last year. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”
Trump and Kushner share children Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.