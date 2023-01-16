Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Enjoy Romantic Date Night As Rumors Of Marital Woes Run Rampant

A source then spilled shortly after the sighting of their relationship, "It’s all falling apart. They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."

"It’s a toxic situation right now," they added.

It seems their troubles first began when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election, as the source explained, "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children."