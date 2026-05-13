Politics Donald Trump Says Attorney General 'Kept Me Out of Jail for Years' Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised acting Attorney General and former attorney Todd Blanche for shielding him from jail for 'years.' Lesley Abravanel May 13 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump praised Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during a Rose Garden Club Dinner on Monday, May 11, stating that Blanche "kept me out of jail for years.” The remark refers to Blanche's previous role as Trump's lead defense attorney for three of the four criminal indictments issued against him between March and August 2023. During the event, which ironically celebrated law enforcement, Trump lauded Blanche's performance in his current role, using the opportunity to attack "crooked Democrats" for what he described as a campaign to indict him "left and right.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Todd Blanche 'kept me out of jail for years.'

“We have a man who’s doing a great job, I’ll tell you. I knew it, because he kept me out of jail for years. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. He kept me out of jail. They would indict me left and right, the crooked Democrats. You know, it’s amazing. They impeach me. They indict me. Then, when I get in office, if I say something like, 'Well, maybe that should be looked into. Weaponization!’” he said. Despite his claims of weaponization, something he has been credibly accused of doing during his first and second terms, he was convicted on 34 felony counts in 2024. Eventually, he received an unconditional discharge with no jail time in January 2025.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he wins court cases because 'they were fake indictments.'

“I go through court cases. I win them because they were fake indictments. But when I even mention, like, I said the other day, that some of the stuff should be looked into. They said, 'Weaponization! He’s a terrible human being. Weaponization'… They blame me for weaponization. They are a crooked bunch, and we want to keep it the way it is, what we have now. We have great law enforcement now. We have law enforcement that loves our country, not law enforcement that’s sick and dangerous,” the 79-year-old president said. The second Trump administration has faced significant accusations from legal experts, civil rights organizations and political opponents for using the Department of Justice to pursue personal and political retribution. Critics argue that the administration has systematically dismantled long-standing internal controls and institutional norms designed to ensure prosecutorial independence.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump, represented by then attorney Blanche, was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, making him the first former and current U.S. president to be a convicted felon. The case, prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, centered on a scheme to suppress damaging stories —specifically a $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — to influence the 2016 presidential election.

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Earlier in 2026, Trump elevated Blanche to the position of Acting Attorney General after removing Pam Bondi. While Blanche has expressed willingness to take the role permanently, his confirmation depends on a potential nomination and Senate approval. Critics have noted that praising the nation’s top law enforcement official as a personal "shield" blurs the lines between independent law enforcement and political loyalty.