Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Spark Rift Rumors After Acting 'Cold' At Recent Miami Bash
Trouble in paradise?
Questions surrounding the state of former first daughter Ivanka Trump’s marriage to husband Jared Kushner swirled this week after the pair appeared distant and “cold” while attending a yacht party in Miami, Fla., according to one onlooker.
“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances,” spilled an insider who purportedly spied the duo at the recent Bay of Biscayne bash.
“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance,” the source continued, adding that the couple maintained a consistent space from each other, “never too close; never too far apart.”
“She had a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her,” the spy noted of Trump.
The twosome's allegedly frigid night out comes weeks after the mom-of-three announced she’d be taking a step back from her dad former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, citing her relationship with her and Kusher’s kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, as integral factors in her decision.
“I love my father very much," Trump wrote shortly after her famous dad formally unveiled he was vying for a second White House term. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
Even so, the former first daughter avowed to continue cheering on her real estate mogul dad —even if from a distance.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she continued. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."
Trump and Kushner both held Senior Advisor roles throughout the former reality star’s presidential administration.
