Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed

By:

Dec. 26 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Working through their issues? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seemed to be happy when they posed for a photo with their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, to celebrate Hanukkah.

On Sunday, December 25, the blonde beauty shared a photo of her brood, writing, "Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah ! 🕎."

In the photo, Trump, 41, wore a white dress, while Kushner, 41, sported a black suit and red tie. Arabella looked gorgeous in a black dress, while the two boys both wore white shirts.

Of course, fans loved seeing the family back together after Trump and Arabella's recent Paris trip. "Happy Hanukkah to you and your beautiful family!" one person wrote, while another added, "Hope you had an amazing time Ivanka ❤️❤️."

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who have been married for 13 years, haven't been in a good place — especially after Donald Trump didn't win the 2020 election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source noted. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”

As a result, their romance began to crumble. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source.

A few days later, Ivanka shared photos from her recent trip with Arabella. The two toured all over the City of Light and even went horseback riding and ice skating. "horsing around 🐎♥️🐎," the mom-of-three captioned some snaps of the two of them on horses.

Ivanka also uploaded some photos of herself with her daughter outside the Lourve and the Eiffel Tour, writing, "💙🤍♥️."

