Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed

On Sunday, December 25, the blonde beauty shared a photo of her brood, writing, "Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah ! 🕎."

In the photo, Trump, 41, wore a white dress, while Kushner, 41, sported a black suit and red tie. Arabella looked gorgeous in a black dress, while the two boys both wore white shirts.

Of course, fans loved seeing the family back together after Trump and Arabella's recent Paris trip. "Happy Hanukkah to you and your beautiful family!" one person wrote, while another added, "Hope you had an amazing time Ivanka ❤️❤️."